North Dakota congressional delegation has no plans to quarantine
North Dakota congressional delegation has no plans to quarantine

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., right, and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., back, talk about the impact the coronavirus and low oil prices are having on jobs and the economy in the Bakken oil patch during a briefing in March at the state Capitol in Bismarck conducted by Gov. Doug Burgum, left.

 MIKE MCCLEARY TRIBUNE

North Dakota's two U.S. senators and lone congressman have no plans to quarantine after President Donald Trump and a growing number of other officials have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week. 

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D, was tested Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to his office. He tested negative. Hoeven also visited with the Senate physician, who said he does not need to quarantine.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and his office did not immediately return messages regarding his plans, but Cramer's weekly newsletter included a WDAY-TV story that reported his staff "immediately looked at exposure levels" after learning of Trump's diagnosis, and that Cramer "won't self-quarantine." Cramer had attended a state luncheon Wednesday but "did not get within 20 yards of the president," WDAY reported. 

Burgum, Sanford keeping distance amid pandemic

Hoeven and Cramer have each met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18. Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., told the Tribune on Monday he has not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive and has not attended any White House functions in the last two weeks. He hasn't been tested "in a while."

"We got home, and it's pheasant season, so that's kind of the best social distancing alive," Armstrong said. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

