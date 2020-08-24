North Dakota commerce commissioner resigning to return to private sector

In an interview with the Tribune, Kommer said she has purchased a company that serves small businesses, but she couldn’t yet share its name or additional details.

Kommer said she was not looking for a new job, and that the opportunity sought her out. She made a four-year commitment to Burgum, which she said she and Burgum consider fulfilled.

“As has been my experience actually for the last couple decades, sometimes these things come up and you say ‘Wow, that’s exciting,’ and that’s how those happen,” Kommer said.

“I plan to finish strong,” completing Commerce preparations for the 2021 Legislature before her departure, she said.

Burgum in a statement said that "The many skills Michelle brought from the private sector, her quick adaptability to the workings of state government and her ability to lead by example have made her a valued member of the cabinet, and we wish her all the best as she becomes the newest entrepreneur in North Dakota."

Kommer's pending departure follows the resignation last week of Interim State Health Officer Andrew Stahl.