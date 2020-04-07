North Dakota candidates set for June 9 primary

Justice Jon Jensen

Amid the pandemic, Republicans gathered signatures while employing measures of social distancing to reduce close contact. Candidates needed at least 300 signatures of qualified North Dakota voters to make the ballot.

Godfread submitted 380 signatures gathered from petitions that were scanned and emailed or posted to doorways of homes.

Beadle, a state representative from Fargo, used mail, scanning and fax to gather signatures from supporters around the state. He also was able to gather some signatures in Fargo before social distancing was implemented. He submitted 55 pages with about 700 signatures.

"It certainly makes it a much more interesting experience and certainly is presenting some obstacles that we weren't anticipating when I decided to get into this race," Beadle said of the pandemic.

Johnston, a state representative from Kathryn, submitted 487 signatures gathered from emailing, scanning and some one- or two-person meetings from a distance with a clipboard set down in between. He said going door to door would have been "inconsiderate and irresponsible given the situation in our state right now."