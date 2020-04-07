North Dakota candidates set for June 9 primary

North Dakota voters will see many familiar names on their June primary ballots, and also a few challenges to decide.
Monday afternoon was the filing deadline for candidates for the June 9 election, from which voters will determine nominees for the Nov. 3 general election.
Treasurer is North Dakota's only statewide race without an incumbent. Several legislative races have primary challenges. Republicans hold all statewide and congressional seats and control North Dakota's Legislature.
The filing deadline comes three weeks after Republican Party leaders canceled their state convention as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of endorsements, statewide Republican candidates had to gather signatures and file petitions to make the June ballot.
Democrats also canceled their state convention, but they endorsed candidates in an online format.
Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last month waiving the requirement that counties have at least one physical polling site for the June election, which decides city, park board and school board races. Secretary of State Al Jaeger said the state will be mailing out absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state's central voter file.
Statewide candidates are:
Governor and lieutenant governor:
- Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Republicans
- Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden, Republicans
- Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig, Democratic-NPL
- DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek, Libertarians
At-large U.S. House
- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
- Zach Raknerud, Democratic-NPL
- Roland Riemers, Democratic-NPL
- Steven Peterson, Libertarian
Auditor
- Auditor Josh Gallion, Republican
- Patrick Hart, Democratic-NPL
Treasurer
- Thomas Beadle, Republican
- Dan Johnston, Republican
- Mark Haugen, Democratic-NPL
Insurance Commissioner
- Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Republican
- Travisia Martin, Democratic-NPL
Public Service Commission
- Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Republican
- Casey Buchmann, Democratic-NPL
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, incumbent
- Brandt J. Dick
- Charles Tuttle
Supreme Court
- Justice Jon Jensen
Amid the pandemic, Republicans gathered signatures while employing measures of social distancing to reduce close contact. Candidates needed at least 300 signatures of qualified North Dakota voters to make the ballot.
Godfread submitted 380 signatures gathered from petitions that were scanned and emailed or posted to doorways of homes.
Beadle, a state representative from Fargo, used mail, scanning and fax to gather signatures from supporters around the state. He also was able to gather some signatures in Fargo before social distancing was implemented. He submitted 55 pages with about 700 signatures.
"It certainly makes it a much more interesting experience and certainly is presenting some obstacles that we weren't anticipating when I decided to get into this race," Beadle said of the pandemic.
Johnston, a state representative from Kathryn, submitted 487 signatures gathered from emailing, scanning and some one- or two-person meetings from a distance with a clipboard set down in between. He said going door to door would have been "inconsiderate and irresponsible given the situation in our state right now."
"It's been a challenging time to collect signatures, but it's also been rewarding," he said. "There's volunteers from all over the state who have stepped up to give me a hand in the process, and honestly I owe them all a debt of gratitude."
Burgum-Sanford spokesman Mike Schrimpf said the campaign asked voters to download, print, sign, scan and email a completed signature form.
"The process went smoothly," Schrimpf said.
Democratic-NPL Party delegates endorsed statewide candidates in a virtual convention March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Whether they’re running for statewide or legislative office, the level of commitment and heart I’m seeing from Dem-NPLers this year is impressive," Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement. "We’ve been working for months to put together a well-rounded team of candidates who bring expertise and perspective to the offices they’re seeking. It’s inspiring to see so many people motivated to make a difference, especially during times of crisis.”
Legislature
Twenty-three Senate seats and 46 House seats are on the 2020 ballot for North Dakota's Legislature. Most incumbents are running.
Sens. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, and Gary Lee, R-Casselton, are not seeking another term.
Four representatives aren't seeking reelection: Reps. Craig Johnson, R-Maxbass, Vernon Laning, R-Bismarck, Rick Holman, D-Mayville, and Johnston, who is running for state treasurer.
Republicans control the House 79-15 and the Senate 37-10.
More than 130 candidates are vying for the 69 seats, including 76 Republicans, 55 Democrats and two Libertarians.
Republicans have candidates for every legislative seat but for one District 44 House seat representing north Fargo. Several races have Republican challenges.
Seven Senate seats and seven House seats have no Democratic-NPL candidates.
Bismarck-Mandan-Dickinson-area candidates include:
District 8 House
- Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood
- David Andahl, Republican
- David Nehring, Republican
- Bob Wheeler, Republican
- Linda Babb, Democratic-NPL
- Kathrin Volochenko, Democratic-NPL
District 8 Senate
- Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake
District 28 House
- Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley
- Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton
- Jim Grueneich, Republican
- Beckie Phillips, Democratic-NPL
District 28 Senate
- Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr
District 30 House
- Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck
- Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck
District 30 Senate
- Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck
District 32 House
- Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck
- Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck
- Krisanna Holkup Peterson, Democratic-NPL
- Carl Young, Democratic-NPL
District 32 Senate
- Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck
- Amelia Doll, Democratic-NPL
- Jody Vetter, Libertarian
District 34 House
- Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan
- Rep. Nathan Toman, R-Mandan
- Joshua Johnson, Democratic-NPL
- Bernie Parkhurst, Democratic-NPL
District 34 Senate
- Al Anderson, Republican
- Doug Larsen, Republican
- Adam Michal, Democratic-NPL
District 36 House
- Rep. Mike Schatz, R-New England
- Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
- Steve Krebs, Democratic-NPL
- Linda Weiss, Democratic-NPL
District 36 Senate
- Sen. Jay Elkin, R-Taylor
- Steven Hanel, Republican
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
