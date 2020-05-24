North Dakota budget chief's reelection bid highlights contested legislative races

"When you have a man who screams and hollers at you for five minutes and has yet to apologize for his actions, would you work with a man like that?" Brandenburg said.

Grueneich, a territory manager for Northland Steel and a U.S. Air Force veteran first elected in 2016, said he and Brandenburg share similar voting records and beliefs.

He sees priorities in supporting small businesses, farmers, K-12 education and health care. Funding in the 2021 Legislature will be "at the top of the list" amid declined state revenues, he said. How to use the $6 billion Legacy Fund savings account, too, is an issue on the road ahead.

He echoed Brandenburg's concerns about Magrum's voting record, that "a no vote just isn't, just can't be the one-size-fits-all solution."

"We need to fund the priorities. We need to take care of our district," Grueneich said.

Magrum, a rancher and master plumber first elected in 2016, provided the Tribune with an emailed statement in which he said he is "unapologetically pro-life and one of the most pro-gun Legislators in the state."