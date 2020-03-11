No candidates yet for Burleigh County auditor; interim auditor not running

"He just didn't feel that we should give somebody an unfair advantage, and so I am more interested in going back to my role as the deputy auditor and tax director," Vietmeier said. "I am passionate about real estate values and taxes."

Vietmeier will remain in the role until a county auditor is elected in November. Typically a county auditor is sworn in during April, White said. But since Glatt left his position before his term was set to expire in 2022, the elected county auditor would start sooner.

Vietmeier will play a key part in the upcoming elections, including hiring election workers, finding polling locations, testing elections equipment and assisting the state's attorney in writing measures on the ballot, according to White.

"It's a very important role. So we need somebody who will want to do the job and cares about Burleigh County," she said.

A candidate for the county auditor spot will need to gather at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to make the June primary ballot. The primary will determine which two candidates make the November general election, which will determine who fills the open county auditor seat.