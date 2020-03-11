No candidates yet for Burleigh County auditor; interim auditor not running

No candidates have announced a bid for Burleigh County auditor, with less than a month to go before the filing deadline.
Bismarck-area residents interested in running for various local offices, from school boards to county commissions, have announced their candidacies over the past couple of months. Some have already submitted enough signatures to appear on the June primary election ballot.
No one, however, has filed the required signatures to run as a candidate for Burleigh County auditor/treasurer -- one of two chief financial officers, along with the county finance director. The auditor/treasurer also administers elections and oversees public records.
"I don't know if somebody is out there circulating petitions, but we haven't heard anything in our office," County Elections Manager Erika White said.
Interim Auditor Allan Vietmeier has been serving a temporary role since replacing longtime Auditor/Treasurer Kevin Glatt, who resigned in October without publicly offering a reason. Vietmeier previously served as the county's director of tax equalization and deputy county auditor for 10 years.
Vietmeier said he doesn't plan to run for county auditor -- that County Commissioner Brian Bitner recommended him for the temporary role knowing he had no interest in seeking a full term.
"He just didn't feel that we should give somebody an unfair advantage, and so I am more interested in going back to my role as the deputy auditor and tax director," Vietmeier said. "I am passionate about real estate values and taxes."
Vietmeier will remain in the role until a county auditor is elected in November. Typically a county auditor is sworn in during April, White said. But since Glatt left his position before his term was set to expire in 2022, the elected county auditor would start sooner.
Vietmeier will play a key part in the upcoming elections, including hiring election workers, finding polling locations, testing elections equipment and assisting the state's attorney in writing measures on the ballot, according to White.
"It's a very important role. So we need somebody who will want to do the job and cares about Burleigh County," she said.
A candidate for the county auditor spot will need to gather at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to make the June primary ballot. The primary will determine which two candidates make the November general election, which will determine who fills the open county auditor seat.
If no one runs for the county auditor position, a candidate will need to receive at least 300 write-in votes during the primary election to make the general election ballot. If no one receives enough write-in votes, there won't be a candidate appearing on the general election ballot, and the position will go to the person with the most write-in votes in November.
Lee Ann Oliver, a state elections specialist with the North Dakota secretary of state's office who has been in her role for about 29 years, doesn't recall a county primary election in the state not having anyone listed on the ballot.
"There's always offices that no one files for and just has write-in lines. That happens a decent amount of time, especially at the city level," Oliver said. "At the county level, I don't remember a spot that was all write-ins to begin with in June."
The county auditor/treasurer starting salary is between $78,769 and $88,566, depending on experience, White said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.