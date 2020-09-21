No budget cuts expected as North Dakota state revenues ahead of forecast

Morrissette also presented a revised revenue forecast to the Budget Section. The forecast will help officials prepare Gov. Doug Burgum's 2021-23 executive budget, which he will present to the Legislature in early December. State agencies have been preparing their budget requests throughout 2020.

The revised forecast sees the 2019-21 budget cycle ending $88 million over the 2019 projections. Another forecast will be presented to the Legislature in December.

The Legislature's interim Revenue Advisory Committee on Tuesday will review a revenue forecast from global market analyzer IHS Markit.

Eyes already are on the 2021 Legislature and how lower revenues might affect budgeting for the 2021-23 cycle, which begins July 1 of next year. Key is a state fund of accumulated oil tax revenue to be spent in the next budget cycle.

Oil tax revenue plummeted amid the pandemic, contributing in June and July to the lowest-ever monthly deposits to the state's oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund. The fund is derived from 30% of the state's monthly oil tax revenue.