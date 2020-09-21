No budget cuts expected as North Dakota state revenues ahead of forecast

North Dakota tax collections took a hit in August, but overall state revenues for the two-year budget cycle are maintaining a narrow cushion, with no budget cuts expected.
Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette last week presented a report on August general fund revenues to the Legislature's Budget Section. The general fund covers general government operations.
August revenues were down 18.4% compared to projections. The new report showed recent sales taxes -- the biggest general fund revenue source -- down 25.4% compared to the Legislature's 2019 forecast.
But overall tax collections for the state's 2019-21 budget cycle are 2.4% above forecast, or $76.7 million ahead.
Morrissette doesn't expect any allotments, or budget cuts to state agencies.
"That is our expectation ... that the general fund for the current biennium will have adequate revenues to finish with an adequate balance to fund all appropriations that were authorized in the 2019 session," Morrissette told the Tribune. In 2016, then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple issued allotments to help plug a $1 billion budget hole.
Morrissette also presented a revised revenue forecast to the Budget Section. The forecast will help officials prepare Gov. Doug Burgum's 2021-23 executive budget, which he will present to the Legislature in early December. State agencies have been preparing their budget requests throughout 2020.
The revised forecast sees the 2019-21 budget cycle ending $88 million over the 2019 projections. Another forecast will be presented to the Legislature in December.
The Legislature's interim Revenue Advisory Committee on Tuesday will review a revenue forecast from global market analyzer IHS Markit.
Eyes already are on the 2021 Legislature and how lower revenues might affect budgeting for the 2021-23 cycle, which begins July 1 of next year. Key is a state fund of accumulated oil tax revenue to be spent in the next budget cycle.
Oil tax revenue plummeted amid the pandemic, contributing in June and July to the lowest-ever monthly deposits to the state's oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund. The fund is derived from 30% of the state's monthly oil tax revenue.
August oil tax revenue, generated from June production, was 61% below forecast for the month. Overall 2019-21 oil tax revenue is 19% below forecast, or more than $489 million below projections.
The general fund is expected to next month meet its cap of $400 million of oil tax revenue -- a key deposit as the 2019-21 budget cycle winds down into next summer.
But other funds in a series receiving monthly deposits are expected to come up short under the revised forecast, such as the "Operation Prairie Dog" infrastructure funds.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
