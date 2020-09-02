New director of zone operations hired for North Dakota Department of Human Services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Department of Human Services has hired a new director of zone operations amid the state's redesign of social services.

The 2019 Legislature re-formed North Dakota's 46 county-run social services into the 19 mostly multicounty, administrative zones, shifting costs onto the state's general fund, which is derived from various tax revenues.

The department on Wednesday announced the hiring of Kristen Hasbargen as director of zone operations, effective Oct. 1. Hasbargen is zone director of the RSR Human Service Zone, which serves Ransom, Sargent and Richland counties in southeastern North Dakota.

Hasbargen will work with zone directors across the state to craft policy and provide services, and serve as a liaison between zone boards and directors and the department. She reports to Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt, who is overseeing the redesign of social services.

“Kristen’s background includes over 25 years of experience working with child welfare services, older adult services, and other local human services; county commissioners; and most recently zone board members in her role as the RSR Human Service Zone director. She has the experience and skills to help us succeed," Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said in a statement.