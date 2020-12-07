New Burleigh County Commission members sworn in

The two people who won four-year terms on the Burleigh County Commission in the November general election were sworn in Monday, along with the new county auditor.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick swore in Auditor Leo Vetter and Commissioners Brian Bitner and Becky Matthews.

Bitner earned 27% of the vote and Matthews 26% last month, defeating Jerry Woodcox (25%) and Brian Geloff (21%). Bitner was an incumbent.

Vetter received 50% of the vote and Tracy Potter 49% in the election. Vetter will serve until 2022, when former auditor Kevin Glatt’s term was set to end. Glatt resigned in October 2019 without offering a reason.

