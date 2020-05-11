New app outlined for trial North Dakota land posting

Participation is voluntary, and landowners must still physically post signs to close access to their land. No penalties exist for trespassing on electronically posted land, but related legislation is expected to come forth for the 2021 Legislature.

"I think we're at a point where the landowner can get in and get out and post that land fairly quickly -- should be able to do so in under a few minutes," said Game and Fish IT supervisor Brian Hosek, who detailed the app for the committee.

Printable maps and online map apps would be available for hunters seeking access to private land in the three counties, Hosek said. Game and Fish also is working with some vendors, such as onX and NDTrax, to share the pilot's data in their map apps.

Some members of the committee, which comprises state officials and landowners, wondered about adding a question hotline, more counties' parcel data and a landowner comments feature.

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, who chairs the committee, said he wants to keep the pilot "pretty basic" to help gather usage data and feedback.