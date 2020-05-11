New app outlined for trial North Dakota land posting

Landowners in three North Dakota counties can begin posting their land electronically as early as this week or next week as part of a trial project.
The Legislature's interim Natural Resources Committee on Monday approved an online app for landowners or other authorized users to post their land as part of a pilot project to advance land access legislation for 2021.
The pilot stems from the so-called "trespass bill" defeated in the 2019 Legislature amid a storm of debate over private property rights and the state's hunting heritage. The bill sought to ease hunter access on private land.
Landowners in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties have until July 15 to post their land through the app available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's online licensing platform, at gf.nd.gov/buy-apply, in time for the Aug. 15 early Canada goose season opener at the head of fall hunting.
The app, developed by the state's Game and Fish and Information Technology departments, uses the three counties' parcel data. Landowners are able to create an online account, search for and associate parcels with their profile and designate the land as posted or not posted.
Participation is voluntary, and landowners must still physically post signs to close access to their land. No penalties exist for trespassing on electronically posted land, but related legislation is expected to come forth for the 2021 Legislature.
"I think we're at a point where the landowner can get in and get out and post that land fairly quickly -- should be able to do so in under a few minutes," said Game and Fish IT supervisor Brian Hosek, who detailed the app for the committee.
Printable maps and online map apps would be available for hunters seeking access to private land in the three counties, Hosek said. Game and Fish also is working with some vendors, such as onX and NDTrax, to share the pilot's data in their map apps.
Some members of the committee, which comprises state officials and landowners, wondered about adding a question hotline, more counties' parcel data and a landowner comments feature.
Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, who chairs the committee, said he wants to keep the pilot "pretty basic" to help gather usage data and feedback.
"I think we don't want to complicate the trial too much at this point with a lot of potentials that we could see going forward," he said. "I think for now we need to get it out to these three counties in as simple form as possible so that people can get in the system and use it."
Erbele said he hopes the committee can meet sometime later in summer to discuss 2021 bill drafts.
Interim legislative committees are holding off on in-person meetings until at least June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some committees have convened via telecommunications.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.