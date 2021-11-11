 Skip to main content
Morton County seeks public input on Veterans Memorial Wall

Kara Brown, of Mandan, looks over the names on the Veterans Memorial Wall outside the Morton Country Courthouse in downtown Mandan on Tuesday afternoon.

Morton County officials are seeking the public’s input about the future of the Veterans Memorial Wall, which is in need of repair and updates.

The wall situated on the lawn of the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan has become vulnerable to moisture and has started crumbling and breaking in several areas, according to county spokeswoman Maxine Herr. It was built in 1955 to honor those who died while serving during wars. The names are grouped by the war in which the soldiers fell.

The Morton County veterans service officer and the County Commission would like the public’s opinion on three options:

  • Reconstruct the wall and replace the name plates as they appear today
  • Erect a new type of structure to remember the war dead using the current memorial name plates
  • Erect a new structure without the name plates and direct people to the Morton County Historical Society for a complete list of names, which could be updated online.

The public can submit preferences through a form on the county website at www.mortonnd.org/memorial_wall_public_input. There is no set deadline for comments, and there are no cost estimates yet for the options.

"The county’s decision timeline will be determined once we start getting a sense of responses, because the decision will depend on funding sources based on the choice preferred by the public," Herr said.

The county might be able to fund repairs or reconstruction through American Rescue Plan Act funds, she said. If the public chooses to build a new monument, the county would seek donations to help cover the cost. 

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

