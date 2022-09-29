Morton County approves final 2023 budget; property taxes to rise

The Morton County Commission has approved a 2023 budget that includes a property tax increase but a lesser one than first proposed.

Commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the final budget with a $1.2 million reduction in the general fund from July's preliminary budget.

The total final budget is just over $32 million, with a general fund budget -- funded partly by property taxes -- of about $12.9 million. The 2022 budget was approximately $28.3 million, with $12 million in the general fund budget.

The preliminary 2023 budget was $32.2 million with a general fund budget of about $13.2 million. Changes in the State's Attorney's Office budget was the reason for the $1.2 million reduction in the final general fund, according to Auditor Dawn Rhone.

The owner of a $400,000 property in the county will see about $23 in county tax increases under the final budget -- less than the proposed $45 increase in the preliminary budget. County taxes are only a portion of a person's total property tax bill. The city, school board and park board also are taxing entities.

A general fund budget increase allocated for the Sheriff's Office includes total salary increases of $232,000 as well as about $776,000 for the county's share of funding the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.