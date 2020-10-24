Measure 2 touted as way to fend off outside influence; opponents say measure is power grab

“It just says take another look at it and consider this other perspective,” Dever said. “That’s a positive thing in this kind of process.”

Dever said the passage of Marsy’s Law is an example of how outside influence can pass bad legislation. The organizers had the best intentions, he said, but the unintended consequences of the law would have been flushed out in a public hearing process.

Marsy's Law added more than a dozen crime victims' rights to the state's constitution, but it has been criticized by some who believe it has the potential to conflict with other constitutionally guaranteed rights, snarl the legal system and limit disclosure of information to the public.

The best argument for Measure 2 is Measure 3, which was removed from the ballot by the North Dakota Supreme Court, Hogue said. Measure 3 had six separate constitutional amendments within it but proponents sold it as a way to make it easier for veterans and members of the armed forces to vote, he said.

“That’s the way they pitched it. That’s the way they solicited signatures,” Hogue said, adding that the measure also proposed to eliminate half the members of the North Dakota House of Representatives and form a new legislative redistricting plan, and promoted ranked choice voting he termed “radical.”