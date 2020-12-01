Mask talks highlight North Dakota lawmakers' first day back

Republican majority leaders on Tuesday reiterated their support for a mask rule, seeing masks as key to helping them safely carry out their work and protecting vulnerable lawmakers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislature meets for up to 80 days to pass new laws and budgets for the next two years.

"We have people in the Legislature with compromised health conditions. Keep that in mind. We've got to take care of them," Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, told reporters.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, noted the remote capabilities legislative leaders have implemented amid the pandemic -- an option for lawmakers to work from home if sick or work from office space in the Capitol if desired.

"The ultimate (goal) is for us to be in session and do it as safe as possible," said Pollert, who said the rules could be lightened as the session advances, depending on how the pandemic might change.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, opposed the mask requirement in the House's temporary rules, speaking for several minutes against it.

"Yeah, we've lost a lot of great people, and that does break my heart. Some of them are relatives of mine, friends, but I don't think any one of them would want us to give up our freedom for their loss," Magrum told the House.