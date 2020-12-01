Mask talks highlight North Dakota lawmakers' first day back

More discussion is expected to continue this week on requiring masks in the 2021 Legislature after lawmakers' first day in Bismarck for their organizational session.
House and Senate rules committees met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed and recommended rules for the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 5. Among the proposals is a mask requirement for everyone in legislative spaces of the state Capitol, which legislative leaders endorsed 8-2 in October.
Neither committee acted on mask and testing requirements for the Legislature after much discussion. Both panels will meet again Wednesday morning. Legislative leaders also had endorsed twice-weekly rapid-testing for lawmakers to enter either chamber. The House and Senate are set to vote Thursday morning on their rules for the session.
Each chamber on Tuesday did adopt temporary rules for the organizational session that include a mask requirement, effective Wednesday. The House adopted its temporary rules after lengthy debate on requiring masks that included opposition from several Republican representatives.
Most lawmakers wore masks Tuesday, but many removed them while seated in meetings or in chambers. Surgical masks and cloth masks were most common, but some representatives wore neck gaiters and one wore what appeared to be an eye shield upside down over her nose and mouth, looped to her ears.
Republican majority leaders on Tuesday reiterated their support for a mask rule, seeing masks as key to helping them safely carry out their work and protecting vulnerable lawmakers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislature meets for up to 80 days to pass new laws and budgets for the next two years.
"We have people in the Legislature with compromised health conditions. Keep that in mind. We've got to take care of them," Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, told reporters.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, noted the remote capabilities legislative leaders have implemented amid the pandemic -- an option for lawmakers to work from home if sick or work from office space in the Capitol if desired.
"The ultimate (goal) is for us to be in session and do it as safe as possible," said Pollert, who said the rules could be lightened as the session advances, depending on how the pandemic might change.
Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, opposed the mask requirement in the House's temporary rules, speaking for several minutes against it.
"Yeah, we've lost a lot of great people, and that does break my heart. Some of them are relatives of mine, friends, but I don't think any one of them would want us to give up our freedom for their loss," Magrum told the House.
Legislative leaders spent $2.64 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to upgrade and install livestreaming technology and remote capabilities.
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail.
Wardner said the Legislature is a "sovereign body" that makes its own rules. Lawmakers on Saturday received a memo from their nonpartisan research agency that enforcement of the mask mandate could extend to removal by state troopers, criminal charges or expulsion from the Legislature. Pollert has said enforcement wouldn't immediately come to those measures.
State Supreme Court justices swore in new senators and representatives on Tuesday.
Among those taking the oath in the House was longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who District 8 Republicans appointed to fill the seat won by David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19.
Delzer was defeated in the June primary by Andahl and new Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck. Gov. Doug Burgum and Delzer have tangled over budget issues. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat in the primary.
After the general election, Burgum unsuccessfully sued to appoint a state representative to the seat. The governor was countered by two factions who respectively argued for a district Republican appointee and the Democratic-NPL third-place finisher in the general election.
Several representatives applauded Tuesday afternoon when the House chief clerk read Delzer's name aloud from a list of appointed members.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
