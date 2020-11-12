Marijuana ballot measure groups look ahead after North Dakota study, neighboring states' legalization

A future North Dakota measure could be "100% successful," but the issue remains "when can we reasonably collect signatures?" Owen said.

Petitioners have a December deadline to submit 13,542 signatures for the June 2022 ballot, but supporters are looking to the 2021 Legislature, Owen said.

He would like to see a marijuana decriminalization bill "be discussed in earnest," and sees finding influential allies in the Republican-led Legislature as key. A full legalization bill is "not going to happen," he said. Supporters have some language drafted for various legislation.

The group that sought to legalize marijuana through the state constitution already is looking forward to 2022. The group couldn't meet the signature threshold for this November's ballot due to the pandemic inhibiting its efforts.

Group Chairwoman Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, said supporters are "trudging forward," organizing a sponsoring committee and planning to collect signatures again for the same proposal.

The votes in Montana and South Dakota bode well for North Dakota and "the whole nation, really," Vetter said.