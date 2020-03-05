Mandan resident announces bid for Morton County Commission

Mandan resident Nathan Boehm has announced a bid for Morton County Commission.

Boehm said he has filed the 224 required petition signatures to appear on the June ballot. He is a native of the Crown Butte area west of Mandan.

“As a lifelong resident of Morton County, I will be a leader and strong voice for us while looking to the future at our county’s changing needs," Boehm said in a statement. "I believe our county leaders are leading us in the right direction representing the whole county. I realize we must adjust to new challenges and needs, and I want to be a part of that.”

The longtime rural Mandan dairy farmer works as a livestock field investigator for the State Board of Animal Health.

Boehm also has served as secretary/treasurer for the North Dakota Dairy Coalition since 2004. He has been president of the Morton County Farm Bureau since 2007 -- a position he also held between 1999 and 2005.

Boehm is secretary/treasurer of the West District Holstein Association and a member of the North Dakota Holstein Association. He serves on the CHI Mandan Patient Family Advisory Committee and Morton County Crop Improvement Board. He served as the dairy representative on the State Board of Animal Health for 14 years and was president from 2006-11.