Mandan City Commissioner Scott Davis decides against reelection bid

Mandan City Commissioner Scott Davis announced Tuesday he is not running for a second term, after indicating otherwise last week.
“It’s just one of those things in one’s life when you don’t want to compromise things with your time and your responsibilities in particular, and this seat is a big responsibility, serving as a commissioner, as you all know, and I take that very, very seriously,” Davis said during a city commission meeting.
“I’ve been missing ball games and parent teacher conferences. And, as a father, you just don’t get that back,” he said.
On Feb. 26, when asked whether he planned to run, Davis told the Tribune: “I’m a very strong yes that I’m going to be running again,” though he added “I’ve just got a few things I’ve got to look into with my time.”
After the meeting Tuesday, Davis told the Tribune he had changed his mind. He said in his announcement that “The past few days my children, my wife had humbled me really quick, as they always do; they ground me. And making sure my priorities are straight. And my priorities are always going to be with my family.”
Davis also serves as Executive Director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission.
Two other Mandan city commissioners are up for reelection in June. Mayor Tim Helbling has told the Tribune he plans to seek a third four-year term. Commissioner Mike Braun has said he's undecided whether to seek a third term.
There is no primary in city elections. Mandan residents are required to collect at least 201 petition signatures by April 6 to appear on the June ballot as a commission candidate. Residents are required to collect at least 300 petition signatures to appear on the ballot as a mayoral candidate.
Mandan commissioners make an annual salary of $13,160.
