Mandan City Commission approves preliminary 2021 budget with no new mill levies

The Mandan City Commission on Tuesday approved a preliminary 2021 budget that includes increases for property taxes and utility bills.
However, the budget does not include any new mill levies.
The property tax increase, which comes to $289,000, will help pay for two new police officers and a 15% increase in employee health insurance costs. Of the new taxes, 3.4% comes from property valuation increases, and 1.7% comes from new construction and expired tax exemptions.
The total amount budgeted for 2021 is $33.7 million. The budget in 2020 was $32.2 million. The preliminary 2021 general fund budget is $13.5 million; in 2020, it was $12.8 million.The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget on Sept. 15 before final approval.
The combination of property tax and utility bill hikes is expected to result in an increase of $63 per year for property worth $275,000 that uses eight units of water per month. Residents who don't see a property tax increase will see utility bills increase by $36 per year, which is an increase of about 3%.
For a home using eight units of water per month, the water and wastewater charge will increase by $1.95 per month. The solid waste recycling base charge will increase by $1 per month.
Utility bills could increase further if Mandan does not renew its contract with Waste Management. Without a contract, the city would have to increase its rates for solid waste collection and hauling. The commission tabled the discussion of a new contract on July 7.
The commission did not decide whether to issue a raise for employees. The budget has money set aside for any salary increases, but a decision on how to allocate it was not made on Tuesday.
Mandan Finance Director Greg Welch cautioned that salary decisions will have to be made with the state and local economies in mind.
"We're going to have to analyze it, and measure it and gauge it month by month because our economy is kind of unprecedented in what we're going through right now," he said, referring to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're going to have to be very careful and cautious, and we have to be conservative with our projections."
Mandan is projecting a decrease in state funding in 2020 and 2021. Both state aid and highway tax funding are predicted to be 20% lower than expected for the rest of the year. State aid is projected to decrease by 10% in 2021, and the highway tax fund is projected to decrease by 5%.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
