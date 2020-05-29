Mandan-area voters will elect new senator this year

Mandan-area voters will elect a new senator in 2020.
Competing for the Republican nomination for November is former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson and small business owner Doug Larsen. Longtime Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, is not seeking another term.
Anderson is the endorsed candidate. He was commerce commissioner from 2011 to 2016 after retiring from 30 years in the oil and gas industry, including six years as manager of Tesoro's Mandan Refinery, now owned by Marathon Petroleum. He also served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He's running on his experiences in business and as commerce commissioner in previous economic highs and lows, with a focus on improving North Dakota's long-term outlook. He sees priorities in permanently reducing and restructuring property taxes, diversifying and growing the state's economy, streamlining state government and innovating education.
He expects the 2021 Legislature will see "pretty significant" budget cuts to make amid the "turbulent times" of the pandemic, such as fallen commodity prices. Key to budgeting is good data, he said.
"I think the key thing for me is I think my experiences make me particularly qualified to handle the challenges the state's got in front of it right now," Anderson said.
Larsen says he’s prepared for the Senate with fiscal management skills from running his own businesses and with leadership and emergency skills from serving 26 years in the North Dakota National Guard. He and his wife, Amy, own Apex Builders in Mandan, as well as a property management company and a hotel.
He said he is running for the Senate because he saw an opportunity to serve. He distinguishes himself in the race for his independence.
Priorities he sees for the 2021 Legislature include controlling spending and boosting economic diversification.
"If we had always only spent what we needed to, we would have had opportunities to reduce taxes," Larsen said. "It's one thing for people to talk casually about doing it, but this is something that we're passionate about and we feel strongly that money left in the pockets of the taxpayers will have a much better and lasting diversification of our economy than asking the government to do the right thing for us."
The primary ballot, which is being conducted entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, will determine parties' nominees for the Nov. 3 general election.
The Republican District 34 Senate nominee will face Adam Michal, who is running unopposed in the Democratic-NPL primary.
State lawmakers' four-year terms begin Dec. 1 at a salary of $518 a month, plus $186 per day when meeting. The 2021 Legislature convenes in January for up to 80 days to write new laws and two-year budgets. The 2019 Legislature used 76 days.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
