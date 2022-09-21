Mandan approves $33.4 million 2023 budget, with no mill levy increase

The Mandan City Commission has approved the final 2023 budget, which calls for about a $1 million increase in spending from last year but does not raise the city mill levy.

The commission on Tuesday night made no changes to the preliminary budget approved in early August, and passed it on a 5-0 vote following a public hearing during which no one spoke.

The final budget is estimated at $33.4 million with a general fund budget of $14.3 million. The 2022 budget was $32.4 million with a general fund budget of $14 million. Expenses are $986,000 higher than last year, according to the city. Without the city sales tax, the 64 mill property tax levy would need to increase by about 18 mills.

A residential property valued at $100,000, with no valuation increase, will not see an increase in property taxes in 2023. If a similar property sees a 9.6% increase in value -- which was the average for Mandan homes in 2022 -- it will see an increase in property taxes of $27. This excludes any special assessments.

A home using eight units of water per month will see a $1.39 monthly increase on its utility bill, which also includes garbage and recycling fees, totaling $17 annually. If a residential property sees a 9.6% increase in value, the total annual increase for property taxes and utility bills will be $44.

Mandan's budget impacts only 24% of a city property owner's tax bill. Property valuations and the budgets for Morton County, the park district and the school district also impact property taxes.

Mayor Tim Helbling on Tuesday expressed frustration with the amount of taxes levied against city residents for county services, saying they "blow my mind."

"I think as city residents we're getting double-taxed for the same services," he said, referring to law enforcement and fire protection.

Morton County's preliminary budget includes a property tax increase -- about $45 for the owner of a $400,000 property. The County Commission will vote on a final budget Tuesday.

The city is taking several steps to balance its budget, including using $490,000 from the street utility fund to complete an LED street lights replacement project and $560,000 from the water and sewer utility fund to purchase a vacuum tanker truck that will be used for various water and sewer work.

The final budget includes a 4% salary increase for employees, with five police department promotions. The city plans to use savings from vacant positions to boost pay for hard-to-fill positions.

The city received $2.9 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus pandemic aid, and began using the funds in 2022 with plans to use $1.1 million in 2023 to help finance general fund operations. Finance Director Greg Welch said the city will be able to use the remaining $1.5 million in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.