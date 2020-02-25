Mail-in ballot requests near participation in 2016 North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus

Rohr said ballots will be tabulated by a third-party vendor with "traditional voting machines." The party won't use an app like the one that led to delays in reporting the results of the Feb. 3 Iowa Democratic caucuses.

Few Democratic presidential candidates have so far visited North Dakota. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, spoke in July at the grand opening of a solar farm near Cannon Ball. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has spoken twice in Fargo.

Republicans control the Legislature and all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota, which last voted for a Democratic presidential ticket in 1964. The state has three electoral votes.

North Dakota's Republican presidential caucuses also are set for March 10. All 47 of the state's legislative districts will participate, and some may combine for the event, GOP Chairman Rick Berg said. The party's website indicates seven caucus locations in cities around North Dakota, including Bismarck, though Berg said caucus arrangements are "still evolving."

Republicans will use printed ballots that will be counted by hand. Mail-in caucus forms are available online and must be postmarked by March 9.