Mail-in ballot requests near participation in 2016 North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus

First-time mail-in ballots for North Dakota's Democratic presidential caucuses could rival the number of people who participated in the state party's 2016 caucuses.
North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party spokesman Alex Rohr said Tuesday that requests for mail-in ballots totaled "2,786 and counting." He said 3,348 people participated in the party's 2016 caucuses, won by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Caucuses are organized by political parties and are part of the presidential nomination process.
The Democratic-NPL Party's presidential caucuses are March 10 in 14 cities around North Dakota, including Bismarck and Dickinson. People wishing to cast their ballot in advance of the caucuses could request a ballot through Feb. 25. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by March 5 to be counted.
This is the first time the party has offered a mail-in option, and "we didn't have a realistic expectation" for a number of ballot requests, Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said. She had previously said the mail-in option was an effort to increase participation.
"But, given that it's only a couple hundred short of the total ballots cast in 2016, and that we do (expect) a significant number of voters to participate in person on March 10, we are excited to see that turnout will likely exceed 2016," Oversen said Tuesday.
Participants need only vote once in the party's "firehouse"-style caucus in North Dakota. Twelve Democrats are on the party's ballot in the state.
Rohr said ballots will be tabulated by a third-party vendor with "traditional voting machines." The party won't use an app like the one that led to delays in reporting the results of the Feb. 3 Iowa Democratic caucuses.
Few Democratic presidential candidates have so far visited North Dakota. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, spoke in July at the grand opening of a solar farm near Cannon Ball. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has spoken twice in Fargo.
Republicans control the Legislature and all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota, which last voted for a Democratic presidential ticket in 1964. The state has three electoral votes.
North Dakota's Republican presidential caucuses also are set for March 10. All 47 of the state's legislative districts will participate, and some may combine for the event, GOP Chairman Rick Berg said. The party's website indicates seven caucus locations in cities around North Dakota, including Bismarck, though Berg said caucus arrangements are "still evolving."
Republicans will use printed ballots that will be counted by hand. Mail-in caucus forms are available online and must be postmarked by March 9.
Berg said the party hasn't yet tabulated what has come in. The party's mail-in presidential caucus forms also are a first-time option, for people who might choose to not attend the caucus meeting, said Republican Southwest Region Chairman Claus Lembke, of Bismarck.
President Donald Trump is the only candidate on North Dakota's Republican caucus ballot.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.