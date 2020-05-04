Longtime Libertarian disavowed in Democratic-NPL primary race for U.S. House seat

But Riemers feels his chances would be better on a different ticket this time around. He's running due to a dissatisfaction with Armstrong and Washington, D.C., and called himself conservative when it comes to spending.

Raknerud said Riemers doesn't offer a platform to support North Dakota's working people, but his strategy is "correct" in that North Dakota has a two-party system of politics.

"If he's going to try to insurge into one, that's his own deal, but we're going to make sure he doesn't do it," he said.

Riemers said he'll campaign for Raknerud if Raknerud is nominated in June "because I kind of like the guy." He wasn't aware of the party disavowing his candidacy when asked about it, but said "that's up to the voters to decide."

"The people know who I am and what I stand for," Riemers said.

Riemers' strategy is a long shot, according to Mark Jendrysik, a professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. Most candidates who shift party affiliations don't do it out of convenience, he said. Name recognition helps in a race, but Riemers is known as a Libertarian, he added.