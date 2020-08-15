Longtime legislator Bill Bowman dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A longtime state legislator from District 39 in western North Dakota has died.

Bill Bowman, who was elected to the Senate in 1990 and served until 2018, died Saturday morning, said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner of Dickinson.

Bowman, a Republican from Bowman, served on the Human Services and Agriculture committees. He also served on the Senate Appropriations Committee for 11 sessions, including several sessions as vice chairman.

Wardner described Bowman as a “very tenacious legislator” who voiced concerns about the toll of oil production traffic on Bowman County roads long before the Bakken play started.

“He was the only one,” Wardner said. When the Bakken boom hit “he got some partners,” and played a major part in changing the formula that brought money back to the oil producing counties, Wardner said.

Wardner and Bowman met in the 1960s as students at Dickinson State College and were reacquainted in 1991 when both were elected to the Legislature. Bowman retired for health reasons and his health continued to deteriorate in recent years, Wardner said. He was in his late 70s, Wardner said.

Bowman had a stubborn streak and would “keep going until he got it done,” Wardner said.

“He was a true servant,” Wardner said. “He wanted to make sure he did the right thing for his constituents.”

