Local candidates set for June election

About 40 area residents made the June election ballot after collecting hundreds of signatures and filing them by Monday’s deadline.
Many of the candidates made changes to campaigning and collecting signatures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
On June 9, voters will decide which city candidates are elected and which county candidates move on to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Bismarck voters also will decide whether to fund the construction of a $114.5 million recreation center with a half-cent sales tax increase, which would expire when bonds financing up to $108 million for the project are paid off.
Burleigh County voters also will decide whether to make the county auditor/treasurer and county recorder positions appointed, instead of elected. The outcome won't affect this election's auditor race. Three candidates are seeking to serve as one of the main chief financial officers for the county.
In the Bismarck City Commission race, Commissioner Steve Marquardt will fight to keep his seat against three challengers: Brandi Jude, Michael Connelly and Mark Splonskowski. He will achieve a fourth term if he receives at least the second-highest number of votes, because there are two open seats.
The Bismarck School Board has a more crowded candidate list, with seven people vying for two seats.
Mandan races appear mostly uncontested. Mayor Tim Helbling is the lone candidate for the mayor seat, while the City Commission and Park Board races feature a candidate per open seat. Only one candidate is likely to lose out in the Mandan School Board election, with four candidates running for three seats.
Five candidates are running for three seats on the Morton County Commission, including incumbent Commissioner Ronald Leo Leingang. Other candidates include Nathan James Boehm, Wayne Papke, Raymond Scott Morrell and Thomas Dean Peters. Because of the number of candidates, all are likely to move on to the general election.
Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox and Commissioner Brian Bitner are attempting to renew their terms, but they will have to face Becky Matthews and Brian Geloff, both of whom are hoping to replace one of them. Because of the number of candidates, all are likely to move on to the general election.
Local candidates are:
Bismarck
City Commission, two open seats
- Brandi Jude, nutrition coach
- Michael Connelly, nursing assistant
- Steve Marquardt (incumbent), parts salesman
- Mark Splonskowski, tax assessor
Park Board, two open seats
- Wayne Munson (incumbent), sign business owner
- Andrew Jordan, school superintendent
School Board, two open seats
- Karen Dunlap, natural resource specialist
- Dan Eastgate, realtor
- Donnell Preskey Hushka, public relations specialist
- Kristine Johnson, parent
- Brooke LeBeau, census field manager
- Nick Thueson, booster club vice president
- Sargianna Wutzke, parent and former teacher
Municipal Judge
- William Severin (incumbent)
Measures
- Whether to fund the construction of a new recreation center with a half-cent sales tax increase, which would expire when bonds financing up to $108 million for the project are paid off.
- Whether to publish a complete summary of the city commission minutes in The Bismarck Tribune.
Mandan
City Commission, two open seats
- Michael Braun (incumbent), security firm worker
- Joseph (Joe) Camisa, commercial services supervisor
Mayor, one open seat
- Tim Helbling (incumbent), RV dealership business owner
Park Board, two open seats
- Jennifer Froehlich, office administrator
- Wade Meschke (incumbent), elementary school principal
School Board, three open seats
- Darren John Haugen, bank assistant vice president
- Kama Ahlers Hoovestol (incumbent), parent
- Marnie Alyne Piehl (incumbent), college relations specialist
- Elizabeth Crabill (Ellie) Shockley, social scientist
Municipal Judge
- DeNae Kautzmann (incumbent)
Measures
- Whether to publish a complete summary of the city commission minutes in the Mandan News.
Burleigh County
County Commission, two open seats
- Brian Bitner (incumbent), construction company owner
- Brian Geloff, auto repair shop owner
- Becky Matthews, early intervention mentor
- Jerry Woodcox (incumbent), dry cleaning business president
County Auditor/Treasurer, one open seat
- Dale Patrick, attorney
- Tracy Potter, former state senator
- Leo Vetter, construction company owner
Measures
- Whether to make the county auditor/treasurer and county recorder positions appointed rather than elected.
Morton County
County Commission, three open seats
- Nathan James Boehm, livestock field investigator
- Ronald Leo Leingang (incumbent), grain farmer
- Raymond Scott Morrell, building estimator
- Wayne Arthur Papke, retired financial advisor
- Thomas Dean Peters, middle school assistant principal
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
