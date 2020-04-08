Local candidates set for June election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About 40 area residents made the June election ballot after collecting hundreds of signatures and filing them by Monday’s deadline.

Many of the candidates made changes to campaigning and collecting signatures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On June 9, voters will decide which city candidates are elected and which county candidates move on to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Bismarck voters also will decide whether to fund the construction of a $114.5 million recreation center with a half-cent sales tax increase, which would expire when bonds financing up to $108 million for the project are paid off.

Burleigh County voters also will decide whether to make the county auditor/treasurer and county recorder positions appointed, instead of elected. The outcome won't affect this election's auditor race. Three candidates are seeking to serve as one of the main chief financial officers for the county.

In the Bismarck City Commission race, Commissioner Steve Marquardt will fight to keep his seat against three challengers: Brandi Jude, Michael Connelly and Mark Splonskowski. He will achieve a fourth term if he receives at least the second-highest number of votes, because there are two open seats.