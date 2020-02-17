Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise seeking reelection

Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise is seeking another four-year term.

He confirmed his reelection bid on Monday to the Tribune. Wise, 55, first won the mayor's seat in a 2015 recall election. He won his first four-year term in 2016 with about 45% of the vote in a threeway race.

"I love Lincoln. I love the citizens here," Wise said. He plans to gather signatures in coming weeks to be on the June 9 ballot. Lincoln is a city of more than 3,700 people just southeast of Bismarck.

Wise was born in Anaheim, Calif., and raised in Sargent County, N.D. He is a general contractor by trade and a maintenance worker at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan, where he does burials and maintains equipment.

Wise served 10 years in the North Dakota National Guard and the California National Guard, reaching the rank of sergeant. He's lived in Lincoln since 2006.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he looks forward to tackling Lincoln's water and sewer upgrades and other major projects if given another term.

"My thoughts are, if you feel like I've been doing a great job, along with this council, vote me back in," Wise said.

"Vote for who you feel can take the city forward," he added.