Library funding mistake prompts effort to improve city-county communication

Commissioners for Bismarck and Burleigh County say they hope a mistake in collecting tax dollars for the public library will help improve communication between the two governments.

Property tax money that the county collected for the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library in 2021 for the 2022 budget year was about $42,000 less than what the city requested due to a mill levy miscalculation by the county, according to County Finance Director Robin Grenz.

The city initially calculated the amount at a total of $108,000 for the 2021 and 2022 budgets, but the problem was later narrowed to just the 2022 budget.

County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer on Monday night advised the commission that it would be "poor practice" to take the $42,000 from the county general fund to give to the city because taxpayers are told specifically where their tax dollars go, and the general fund money wasn't collected for the library.

"There isn't any money to give the city because that money wasn't collected," she said.

The commission did not take any formal action.

"Outside of me offering just my deepest apologies to the city as a county commissioner, I'm not really seeing a method for correcting it," Commissioner Brian Bitner said. "It is my sincere hope that this will also ... assist us in improving the communications between the city and the county."

Grenz and City Commissioner Steve Marquardt, who holds the city finance portfolio and appeared before the county commission on Monday, said city and county staff going forward will double-check library mill levy calculations to make sure the issue doesn't happen again.

"Moving forward I think we're in a lot better spot," Marquardt told county commissioners.

City commissioners had discussed the matter at their meeting last week, ultimately deciding they had an obligation to ask the county for the library money but with no real expectation that they would receive it.

Mayor Mike Schmitz said at the Oct. 11 meeting that it was a "touchy situation" but that "By rights the library should be made whole."

City Commissioner Greg Zenker suggested taking the money out of city reserves if necessary to ensure the library gets the funding. No vote was taken, pending the decision of the county commission this week. The city commission meets again next week.

City commissioners last week also discussed the need for better communication with the county. Zenker acknowledged that the county error was a "small mistake," but he added, "If it was a bigger deal -- if it was a $2 million or a $3 million 'oops' -- we would be infuriated."