alert top story

Leischner running for Bismarck commission seat

Brittany Leischner

Brittany Leischner

 PROVIDED

Bismarck business owner Brittany Leischner is seeking a spot on the City Commission, she announced Tuesday.

She operates Leischner Electric DBA Unicom, a third-generation family business, and owns the seasonal women's clothing boutique Cobalt Moon.

She said she wants Bismarck to lead the way as a community that benefits everyone, and she sees a need for "enhanced communications and heightened fiscal responsibility" with the city.

"I strive to make Bismarck proud, to make the constituents heard, and to promote a prosperous, fiscally responsible and responsive future for Bismarck," Leichner said in a statement.

She was born and raised in the city and has a business management degree from Minot State University.

Anne Cleary, Mike Connelly and incumbent Greg Zenker also are running for spots on the board. Two seats are up. Commissioners serve four-year terms. The election is June 14.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

