Legislature to see bonding plans for North Dakota infrastructure projects

Infrastructure bonding is set to be a top issue in the 2021 Legislature, with proposals lined up from Republicans, Democrats and the governor -- but not without some criticism already among North Dakota lawmakers.
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday delivered his budget address to the Legislature, outlining a $15 billion plan -- a record if passed -- that includes $1.25 billion in infrastructure bonding, to be repaid with a portion of earnings from the state’s oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund.
In his plan, $700 million would go to establishing permanent low-interest revolving loan funds for city and county water, road and bridge projects, which aims to help keep property taxes low.
The state has billions of dollars of needed road and water projects and deferred maintenance, the governor said.
“We know we’ve got this pent-up demand for stuff that is necessary and needs to be done,” Burgum told the Tribune Editorial Board.
The governor and top lawmakers say driving factors for bonding in the new budget cycle are low interest rates and availability of Legacy Fund earnings for repayment. In the 2017-19 budget cycle, earnings eclipsed $455 million. Burgum in his budget address said earnings are projected to surpass $989 million for 2021-23.
The Legislature wouldn't bond without a dedicated revenue source, said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.
“We would never do this with the general fund. We couldn’t do it," he said.
Wardner has a $1 billion bonding proposal, with more than $400 million for large water projects. He proposes grants rather than a revolving loan fund, which he said he’s “not quite in agreement with” Burgum on.
Democrats also have a $1 billion bonding plan for infrastructure grants, but are now “rethinking and redoing a few things on that,” said Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.
Democrats plan to work with Wardner and the governor on their proposals, she added.
“I think there’s a lot of things that are the same in there,” Heckaman said. “There’s certainly a need out there in the state.”
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said lawmakers will look at all three proposals to find common ground.
“This is a different paradigm,” he said of the infrastructure plans.
Bonding is not without its critics. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said he’s been hesitant about bonding in the past “and I don’t know that I’ve changed my mind at all.”
What gives the top House budget writer pause is “making people in the future pay for something you want today,” he said.
"Everybody likes to have everything done right now. They say patience is a virtue and there's some reason to that, but it'll be up to the Legislature to decide what it does," Delzer said.
Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, said the main issues would be to decide what amount to bond and what projects to select.
“We’ve got to dig into it,” the No. 2 House budget writer said.
The Legislature has used cash in the past for projects, rather than bonding, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.
“This time we don’t have that kind of cash lying around, yet the projects will be done at some point,” he said.
Bismarck-Mandan officials welcomed Burgum’s proposal.
Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer said it was good to see attention paid to infrastructure needs across the state, but that the city would need to look at the interest rate offered by the loan fund.
"Any funds put to local infrastructure is a good thing," Neubauer said.
Bismarck City Administrator Keith Hunke said it was nice to see the governor and legislative leaders starting from the same place when it comes to bonding. Hunke wondered if other projects could be bonded for, including fire stations or public works facilities. The city of Bismarck is looking to address building expansion in the coming years.
Hunke also added that any additional grant money for cities would be appreciated.
The governor pointed out the state already does bonding, noting in his budget address that state agencies hold $2.25 billion in bonds for housing and water projects.
“There’s a lot of goodness in this thing and really very, very little downside and enormous amount of upside,” Burgum said of his proposal.
