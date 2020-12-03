Legislature to see bonding plans for North Dakota infrastructure projects

What gives the top House budget writer pause is “making people in the future pay for something you want today,” he said.

"Everybody likes to have everything done right now. They say patience is a virtue and there's some reason to that, but it'll be up to the Legislature to decide what it does," Delzer said.

Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, said the main issues would be to decide what amount to bond and what projects to select.

“We’ve got to dig into it,” the No. 2 House budget writer said.

The Legislature has used cash in the past for projects, rather than bonding, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

“This time we don’t have that kind of cash lying around, yet the projects will be done at some point,” he said.

Bismarck-Mandan officials welcomed Burgum’s proposal.

Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer said it was good to see attention paid to infrastructure needs across the state, but that the city would need to look at the interest rate offered by the loan fund.