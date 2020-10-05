Legislative candidate who advanced in high-profile primary race dies; ballot can't be changed

A Bismarck-area legislative candidate who defeated one of North Dakota's most powerful lawmakers in the June primary has died, and there is no apparent recourse for replacing him on the general election ballot as mail-in voting has already begun.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday confirmed to the Tribune that Republican District 8 House nominee David Andahl had died. Jaeger did not know the circumstances of Andahl's death. The state Republican Party later issued a statement saying Andahl had died Monday, but the party did not provide further details.

Party Chairman Rick Berg in the statement offered prayers "on behalf of all North Dakota Republicans."

"As a racer, Dave was always on the go, serving his community on the Burleigh County Zoning and Planning Commission and in his race for the North Dakota House of Representatives," Berg said. "We celebrate his memory, while we mourn the loss of his friendship and leadership.”

State law has provisions for filling a sitting legislator's seat upon a vacancy, but Andahl had not yet been elected and "we can't pull the ballots back at this point," Jaeger said.