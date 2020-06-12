Legacy Fund to post lowest deposit in its history

Schmidt expressed concerns for cities and counties determining their future budgets, given what the deposit signals.

"They're going to see a reduction in sales tax revenue. They're going to see a reduction in oil revenue, for those entities that are in oil-producing counties," Schmidt said. "It's really hard for everyone to put a finger on it."

The Legacy and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board, comprising state lawmakers and officials who help guide the funds, is set to meet Wednesday for a status update on the funds. Chairman Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, said the low deposit was expected.

"It obviously doesn't build the fund, but this is a long-term investment, so that's how we approach this," he said.

The Legacy Fund already had been hit amid the pandemic. State Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Dave Hunter said the fund held nearly $7 billion before it lost $880 million in the first quarter due to sinking equity markets. The fund recovered about half that loss due to positive April activity.

The Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee is figuring a metric for using earnings of the fund, which have drawn interest among state lawmakers for special projects, reinvesting in the fund and other uses. The fund generated more than $455 million in earnings in the state's 2017-19 budget cycle.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.