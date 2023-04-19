Keli Berglund has been declared the unofficial winner of the Lincoln mayoral election.

She was the lone candidate to succeed former Mayor Gerarld Wise, who stepped down in December for health reasons. The City Council opted to fill the seat through a special election.

Berglund is a Marine Corps veteran and former state commander of the Disabled American Veterans.

The canvassing board will meet May 1 to certify the 118 votes cast Tuesday. Berglund will be sworn in at the May 4 City Council meeting, according to City Auditor Lisa Aune.

The next election is in June 2024.

About 4,250 people live in the bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck.