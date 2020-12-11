Judge overturns controversial North Dakota cottage food rules

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials are "exploring the options" on their next steps, department spokeswoman Nicole Peske said.

"We’re disappointed in the outcome of the cottage food rules court case, but we respect the court’s decision. Our priority remains the same as it has always been, to protect the health and safety of North Dakotans," she said.

North Dakota Food Freedom coordinator LeAnn Harner, who has followed development of the cottage foods law and the rules, said she is pleased with the judge's ruling.

"We just appreciate very much that the judge looked at the evidence and absolutely understood the issues and what the department has tried to do to cottage food people, and ruled on our side in our favor," Harner said.

State health officials sought to bring rules to the law after it passed in 2017, but they clashed with cottage food proponents and paused the rulemaking process in 2018.

The 2019 Legislature then considered but defeated a bill meant to clarify the law. Health officials afterward brought rules mirroring the failed bill amid public opposition. Health officials have said the law needs clarity on what foods can be sold to safeguard public health. The rules went into effect Jan. 1.