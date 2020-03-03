Jamestown-area Republicans auction wine named after Baesler days after DUI arrest

"I'll just tell you how I feel: She's not the first, and she's not the last," Rath said. "And I feel we should look at ourselves -- how many of us have gone out, had a couple of drinks and drove home and didn't get caught or didn't get picked up? My father taught me 'Sweep off your own doorstep first and then go next door.' And I think that's a good philosophy."

Rath said "no one came to me" with concerns about the auction wine after Baesler's arrest.

Charles Tuttle, who was an unsuccessful independent U.S. House candidate in 2018 and is challenging Baesler for the GOP support, said he'd prefer to face Baesler on K-12 education issues rather than on her personal history.

But he said "that dinner was a judgment call on leadership Republicans and her. She should have said, 'No, we can't put this out there today.'"

"As far as the dinner, I was there and was at that point in time disturbed that there wasn't better judgment on the Republican leadership of that dinner," Tuttle said.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, who is seeking reelection to represent District 12, said he thought "it would have been wise to change the labels" of the wine after news broke of Baesler's arrest, "but that did not happen."