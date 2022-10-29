Investigation, firing cloud state's attorney race in Morton County

The race for Morton County's state's attorney pits a former assistant prosecutor against the 35-year incumbent who fired her midway through the campaign over allegations of a hostile work environment -- an investigation that has both highlighted and shrouded the campaign.

Gabrielle Goter, 39, had served as assistant state’s attorney since 2010. She’s running against her former boss, Allen Koppy, 66, who has held the county’s top prosecutor post since 1987.

Koppy fired Goter in September after an investigation was initiated by the county’s human resources department and conducted by a Minnesota law firm. The report substantiated allegations that Goter used her leadership position in the office “to foster an environment of fear and intimidation.” Witnesses interviewed by the department consistently described her as a “workplace bully,” the document stated.

The report did not substantiate allegations against Goter of preferential treatment, retaliation against people in the workplace, training issues and disproportionate work assignments. It also was critical of Koppy's leadership.

Koppy on June 27 placed Goter on administrative leave at the direction of the human resources department. She continued to handle cases until Koppy fired her on Sept. 12.

Goter denied the allegations against her and sought reinstatement to her job through the Morton County Commission. She told the commission in a written document that county policies and procedures were violated, investigators made no attempt to remain neutral, and that her firing was the result of gender discrimination. Commissioners at a special meeting on Oct. 19 unanimously denied her request for reinstatement.

Goter

This is Goter's second run at the state's attorney job. She ran against Koppy in the 2018 election and outpolled him in the primary. He won the seat in the general election. She again garnered more votes than Koppy in this year's June primary, which narrows the field to two candidates.

The county commission’s decision earlier this month not to reinstate her didn’t change her mind about seeking the post.

“I believe in the state’s attorney’s mission and believe I would be the best person for the job,” Goter said in an interview.

The state’s attorney position in Morton County should mix the handling of cases with administrative duties, according to Goter. She said the office has “stagnated,” and that Koppy takes fewer cases and less responsibility than newly hired assistant prosecutors.

“When you have a boss that’s that checked out, who doesn’t know what’s going on with staff and doesn’t know what’s going on with cases, it makes it really hard,” she said.

During the trial of Chad Isaak, who was convicted of fatally shooting and stabbing four people at a Mandan rental property business, Koppy “couldn’t be found,” Goter said.

“I wasn’t surprised,” she said. “It was the biggest case in Morton County history and he’s nowhere to be seen.”

Goter said she developed the budget for the office during her time there and took the lead in handling late-night and weekend calls from law enforcement. She called the investigation and her termination “the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life.” She said that if elected she’d make sure staff is utilized in ways that make sense and focus on “building or rebuilding relationships.”

“We need to be clear about expectations and where people stand from the beginning,” she said.

She sees the state’s attorney’s role as that of an advocate for the people of the county. The office needs additional attorneys, with proper training and compensation, and professionalism and accountability have to be top priorities, she said.

The Missouri Valley Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Goter, citing her “expertise, skill and dedication,” adding that she has “fostered a helpful working relationship with local law enforcement.”

Koppy

Koppy decided early this year that he had "another run in me." He started circulating nominating petitions on Jan. 1, the first day it was permitted.

“I know this job,” he said. “It’s really enjoyable working with the people in the state’s attorney office. It’s fun to come to work every day.”

Koppy said state’s attorneys act as watchdogs and “sort of like an undertaker of social ills.” He’s not running on any sort of agenda.

“Just taking care of business as it comes along,” he said.

Koppy said he understands the workings of a small office in a small community. He believes his track record and the way he’s conducted himself through the years -- following advice he took from a commencement speech years ago -- is one of his assets.

“You don’t need to be a horse’s patoot to be a good advocate or trial lawyer,” he said.

The report on which Goter’s firing was based also was critical of Koppy. It referred to him as “a disengaged state’s attorney,” and stated that Goter was allowed to act the way she did “without intervention by the elected state’s attorney.” Koppy said he’s delegated the responsibilities of the office, adding that it’s a misperception that he doesn’t have a courtroom presence as he handles a number of noncriminal traffic and mental health cases.

“The public doesn’t see what goes on in the office, the inner workings, because you’re constantly doing your job,” he said. “I’m in the courtroom all the time.”

If he's elected, Koppy doesn’t see any changes coming about as a result of the investigation.

“Keep the ship going the way it is,” he said.

The Isaak trial required the attention of two of the office's five attorneys and two of five assistants, according to Koppy. His attendance would have left one attorney and one attorney-in-training to manage the everyday business. Those duties were less attractive than the case that was drawing national attention, he said, but "they still needed attention, just as much as Isaak."

His absence also reflected another piece of advice from that commencement speech: share the spotlight.

"Gabrielle was assigned to the Isaak case," he said. "It was her time to shine in the courtroom and the media. If I were there, the spotlight may have been diverted to me as I am the elected official. I wanted her to gain this type of experience and notoriety without the pressure of her boss deterring the attention."

He was not present in person at the commission meetings where Goter’s request for reinstatement was considered. He attended by electronic means but did not participate in that discussion. He said he respects Goter and the two have gotten along in the past. His only comment on the decision to fire her was that it was “very hard.”

Goter garnered 1,517 votes or just more than 53% in the June 14 primary election. Koppy had 1,333 or about 47%, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State's website. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election. There was not a third candidate.

Koppy in the 1990 and 1994 state's attorney races defeated Goter’s father, Wayne Goter.

The state's attorney is elected for a four-year term. The position has a salary range of $73,216 to $117,145, depending on the experience of the person elected, according to Wendy Bent, county Human Resources Director.