Incumbents endorsed in North Dakota GOP District 28 convention; Dems lack candidates

"I think the people will have a chance to speak at the primary election, and that will tell where it's at," he said. "It's always up to the people to make the final decision, and that's where you put your trust."

Magrum, who is a rancher and master plumber, was not an endorsed candidate in his 2016 run, but he won a House nomination with the most votes in a four-way Republican primary that year.

"They showed last night that they are accepting of my work and they have a confidence in me to keep moving forward, so I would expect we'll go ahead onto victory in June and we'll see what happens after that," he said Monday.

Republican District 28 Chairman Andrew Bornemann said the convention on Sunday in Wishek drew about 170 people. Erbele, Brandenburg, Grueneich and Magrum were the only candidates, he said.

Erbele is a rancher first elected in 2000.

Democratic-NPL District 28 Chairman Dustin Peyer said six people met on Saturday in Lincoln for the district party's convention. District 28 Democrats have no candidates for legislative races, which Peyer attributed to a lack of enthusiasm and party organization.