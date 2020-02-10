Incumbents endorsed in North Dakota GOP District 28 convention; Dems lack candidates

Incumbent District 28 Republicans have won endorsements for North Dakota House and Senate seats, but the district party's House candidates most likely will be decided in the June 9 primary election.
District 28 Republicans on Sunday endorsed Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, and Reps. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, and Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton. Rep. Jim Grueneich, R-Jamestown, also is seeking a District 28 House seat, as he is moving to his hometown of Ellendale where his wife, Naomi, has taken a new job.
District 28 covers a swath of south central North Dakota, including part of Burleigh County.
Grueneich said he plans to continue to the primary, where he will face the endorsed House candidates. The primary will decide political parties' nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. Grueneich is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a sales representative for Northland Steel who was first elected to a District 12 House seat in 2016.
"I'm running to the primary," Grueneich said. "That was my plan. We thought that this was the way it could go. We weren't sure what to expect. We're new to the district, new to the area, so elections sometimes go that way."
Brandenburg, who is a farmer retired from the North Dakota National Guard, said "the primary election will tell the story." He has served in the House from 1997 to 2002 and since 2005, and said he's seen elections and endorsements go many ways over the years.
"I think the people will have a chance to speak at the primary election, and that will tell where it's at," he said. "It's always up to the people to make the final decision, and that's where you put your trust."
Magrum, who is a rancher and master plumber, was not an endorsed candidate in his 2016 run, but he won a House nomination with the most votes in a four-way Republican primary that year.
"They showed last night that they are accepting of my work and they have a confidence in me to keep moving forward, so I would expect we'll go ahead onto victory in June and we'll see what happens after that," he said Monday.
Republican District 28 Chairman Andrew Bornemann said the convention on Sunday in Wishek drew about 170 people. Erbele, Brandenburg, Grueneich and Magrum were the only candidates, he said.
Erbele is a rancher first elected in 2000.
Democratic-NPL District 28 Chairman Dustin Peyer said six people met on Saturday in Lincoln for the district party's convention. District 28 Democrats have no candidates for legislative races, which Peyer attributed to a lack of enthusiasm and party organization.
He gave it a "probably 90% no" chance that Democratic-NPL District 28 candidates could emerge before the April 6 filing deadline, but the district party might endorse an independent candidate, should one come forth with enough signatures.
April 6 is the deadline for legislative candidates to file petitions or certificates of endorsement with North Dakota's secretary of state to be included on the June 9 statewide primary ballot.
District 28 is not the only legislative district to lack Democratic-NPL candidates. Districts 8, 30, 34 and 36 of the Bismarck, Mandan and Dickinson areas also apparently lack candidates after endorsing conventions. Republicans control those districts' House and Senate seats.
Twenty-three Senate seats and 46 House seats are on North Dakota's 2020 ballot.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.