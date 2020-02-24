Incumbent Dickinson-area Republicans endorsed for North Dakota District 36 races

North Dakota District 36 Republicans have endorsed their incumbent representatives for another term and their senator for his first full one, but there could be a House challenger in the June 9 primary.

The district party met Saturday in Dickinson and endorsed Sen. Jay Elkin, R-Taylor, and Reps. Mike Schatz, R-New England, and Luke Simons, R-Dickinson.

District 36 encompasses most of Stark County and parts of Dunn, Hettinger and Morton counties.

Elkin was unopposed for the District 36 Senate endorsement. District Republicans appointed the rancher in 2018 to fill the seat left vacant by Kelly Armstrong, who resigned after his election to North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat.

Schatz and Simons had competition from Stark County Commissioner Carla Arthaud, a business owner who lives 3 miles south of Dickinson.

She said she is "still contemplating" whether she will proceed to the primary and "will probably let people know within a few days." Voters decide political parties' nominees for the November ballot in the statewide primary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}