Ideas abound in western North Dakota for using Legacy Fund

WATFORD CITY -- School construction and road infrastructure top proposals from western North Dakota leaders for using earnings of the state's nearly $7 billion oil tax savings account.
Legislative leaders are looking to map out a metric for reinvesting and spending the money before more ideas come in the 2021 Legislature.
The Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee met Wednesday and Thursday in Watford City, where lawmakers heard public comments and discussed potential uses of the fund. Local officials and school superintendents from around western North Dakota's Bakken oil patch advocated ideas for schools, infrastructure, higher education, tourism, tax relief and other proposals.
North Dakota voters in 2010 approved the Legacy Fund, grown from 30% of monthly oil tax revenues. The fund's earnings eclipsed more than $455 million in the last two-year budget cycle. The Legislature couldn't touch the fund's principal or earnings before July 1, 2017.
The Legislature can use up to 15% of the principal every two years but only by two-thirds votes in the House and Senate. The earnings have been lawmakers' recent focus.
The 2019 Legislature considered a slate of ideas from state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Burgum for using the fund, but those proposals either failed to pass or were funded in other ways. The Legislature authorized the committee to reach consensus on how to use the earnings, which so far have been used to balance two biennial budgets and backfill a shorted state school aid fund.
'Something needs to be done'
A series of western North Dakota school superintendents told the committee about overcrowded schools and difficulties passing bond referendums at the ballot with a required 60% majority. Bakken-area schools have seen ballooning enrollment due to community growth from oil development.
Williams County School District No. 8 Superintendent Beth Zietz described students being educated in trailers and kindergarteners walking outside in minus 16 degree weather to go to lunch and then art class.
"That's not OK, at least not in my book, and I can't believe it's OK in your book, either," Zietz said.
Kenmare School District 28 Superintendent Tim Godfrey said a bond referendum is set for a special election on March 17, for school additions to accommodate a growing student body. It's the third bond referendum in recent years, following two narrowly failed votes, he said.
Kenmare's 60-year-old elementary school has had myriad issues in the last year, he said. School officials are still dealing with water in the basement from a burst pipe last spring. The fire alarms didn't work during a recent fire drill. The building's hot water heater recently went out.
A second gymnasium would relieve overcrowding and give Kenmare residents a space for community events and exercise in winter, Godfrey said. A few days ago, a student broke his arm due to overcrowding during physical education, he said.
"Something needs to be done to support the need of school construction in our state," Godfrey said.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, told reporters the school issues are prominent.
"There's no question school construction is a big issue out here in the west because we have more kids to educate and the schools districts are busting at the seams," he said.
'A common thread'
Infrastructure was another common priority presented to the committee. Mountrail County Commission Chairwoman Trudy Ruland told lawmakers of the need for road and bridge maintenance and reconstruction in the oil patch -- vital components for the energy and agriculture sectors moving products.
You have free articles remaining.
Bowman City Commission President Lyn James said "a common thread" among community leaders across North Dakota is infrastructure.
"Good, dependable infrastructure relates closely to quality of life, workforce, business development, growth, affordable housing, the list goes on," James said. Small towns with limited funds struggle to keep up infrastructure, she said.
Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, said safety of travel relates to quality of life. He cited as an example two-lane highways that should have more drive lanes, turn lanes and passing lanes.
"Those are the components that I think add quality of life when we talk about further developing our highway system, is to make sure that it's safe to travel," he said.
He also talked about U.S. Highway 85, an arterial route through the Bakken that is two lanes wide from Belfield to Watford City. A proposed expansion would widen the roadway to four lanes. But funding remains unidentified for most of the $479 million, 62-mile project which has taken shape only in ongoing construction of a new Long X Bridge in a state-funded $34 million, 2.2-mile segment.
"Those of us that live out here, it's not if we had a close call on Highway 85, it's when our most recent close call was," Patten said.
Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs the committee, said the state's Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund could be a focus for earnings.
That fund has made 48 loans to eligible political subdivisions for essential infrastructure projects, totaling more than $150 million since the 2015 Legislature created the program that is administered by the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.
"That fund probably needs to be bigger," Pollert said.
Next steps
Pollert said a "rough" bill draft could come at the committee's next meeting, tentatively in June in Bismarck, for developing what lawmakers called a "rolling 5-year average" as a metric for managing earnings.
"We're going to start zeroing in on what percent we're going to return to the principal, what percent we're going to use to spend of the earnings," Wardner told reporters. Those parameters would help lawmakers in planning proposals that would use the earnings, he added.
The committee at its next meeting will "get in farther into the minutiae of where we want to go with the 5-year average, with what areas might we be talking differently," Pollert told reporters.
Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said the 5-year average would be designed "to take the ups and downs out" of returns.
"I think our job is to try to set up a scenario that's the best-case scenario moving forward to keep the Legacy Fund what it's meant to be, the legacy for the future, and also to use a small amount of it or a little bit of it for whatever the Legislature decides is truly the biggest issue that's out there," Delzer told the committee.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, presented a memo proposal outlining a Democratic-NPL plan to use Legacy Fund earnings for reinvesting in the principal and depositing to various funds for priorities similar to proposals presented to the committee.
"We have two veins," Boschee told reporters. "The first is to stabilize for our future, and the second is invest in North Dakotans."
Pollert said the committee might not reach "a concrete proposal for all things," but he expects consensus among the group on some items.
Still, "I think there's going to be a pile of proposals coming through the Legislature in the next session," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.