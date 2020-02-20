Ideas abound in western North Dakota for using Legacy Fund

Pollert said a "rough" bill draft could come at the committee's next meeting, tentatively in June in Bismarck, for developing what lawmakers called a "rolling 5-year average" as a metric for managing earnings.

"We're going to start zeroing in on what percent we're going to return to the principal, what percent we're going to use to spend of the earnings," Wardner told reporters. Those parameters would help lawmakers in planning proposals that would use the earnings, he added.

The committee at its next meeting will "get in farther into the minutiae of where we want to go with the 5-year average, with what areas might we be talking differently," Pollert told reporters.

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said the 5-year average would be designed "to take the ups and downs out" of returns.

"I think our job is to try to set up a scenario that's the best-case scenario moving forward to keep the Legacy Fund what it's meant to be, the legacy for the future, and also to use a small amount of it or a little bit of it for whatever the Legislature decides is truly the biggest issue that's out there," Delzer told the committee.