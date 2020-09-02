Human Service board votes in favor of Osadchuk despite hostile work environment allegations

The Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board on Wednesday voted 5-2 to recommend hiring Kim Osadchuk as zone director after discussing an investigation into claims that she created a hostile work environment.
Osadchuk was director of Burleigh County Social Services, which is now the Burleigh County Human Service Zone under a redesign of social services implemented by the 2019 Legislature. She has been serving as interim zone director.
All five Burleigh County commissioners on the zone board voted on Wednesday in favor of hiring Osadchuk on a permanent basis. State Sens. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, and Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, who also serve on the board, voted against her hiring.
"We support Kim because we hired her," board member Jim Peluso said, referring to the board's previous decision to hire Osadchuk as interim director. "If the people that hire you aren't going to support you, who's going to?"
Peluso added that recent letters he has received about Osadchuk have been positive.
The state Department of Human Services has the final say on hiring Osadchuk and will make that decision by Friday, Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt said at Wednesday's meeting.
Oban and Dever in March brought complaints they had received about Osadchuk to the zone board and asked for an investigation, which was voted down. The board in April moved to hire Osadchuk as zone director, but Stolt said federal law prohibited that without an investigation into the hostile work environment complaints.
The investigation report
The report from Vogel Law Firm said there was sufficient evidence that Osadchuk contacted four former employees' new employers to limit their contact with the Human Service Zone, went through employees' emails and computers, and intimidated employees.
Vanessa Lystad, the investigator for Vogel Law Firm, talked to or received information from five people who submitted concerns about Osadchuk to Human Services and to 26 people who reached out to the investigator. Lystad also received documents from Human Services and four emails from current or former Human Service employees with positive comments about Osadchuk. Three unnamed community partners also contacted the investigator to express concerns about Human Service Zone leadership.
The report did not name any witnesses.
Some witnesses interviewed said they believe Osadchuk targeted former employees because she didn't like them. One witness recounted Osadchuk saying she didn't like a specific employee and was trying to make her life a "living hell" so she would leave. Osadchuk in the report denied the allegations.
Four former employees said Osadchuk called their new employers and said they were not allowed back at the zone or that she did not want them working with the zone in their new roles.
One witness who quit last year said that after she put in her 30-day notice, Osadchuk questioned whether she was making threats to the zone, moved up her resignation date and called the witness's new employer to say she could start soon. The witness denied making threats. She said her new employer told her that Osadchuk called and said the witness was making threats to the zone, was belligerent and out of control and needed to leave.
Osadchuk said in the report that after this employee gave notice, she made staff uncomfortable by yelling and slamming doors, so Osadchuk called the new employer and said, "If you want to take her early, you can."
Multiple witnesses said they feared Osadchuk doing the same to them.
The report also found evidence that Osadchuk went through staff computers and emails. A witness with knowledge of the zone's IT systems said Osadchuk in 2013 provided a handwritten list of employees three or four times and told the witness to check those employees' computers to "find something that doesn't belong."
Another witness said Osadchuk told staff in 2013 that she would leave sticky notes saying a password had been changed if she went through an employee's computer. The witness said she found a sticky note on her computer after she approached the commission with concerns. She was later fired for personal use of her computer, which she told the investigator she did do.
Witnesses interviewed also described issues with Osadchuk's management style.
Several said they felt that they would not have the zone's support if they made a mistake or something went wrong on a case. One witness said Osadchuk told staff their "license is on the line" when talking about unpopular decisions on cases. Another witness said she felt compelled to take a certain action as required by Osadchuk on a controversial case even though she disagreed with Osadchuk. The witness said she was removed from the case after noting her disagreement.
A witness described a "vicious cycle" in the workplace in which Osadchuk would pick on an employee until he or she quit or was let go. Multiple witnesses said they left the zone specifically because of the work environment. Witnesses described dreading work, feeling panic attacks or vomiting before work because of the stress.
Osadchuk's defense
Osadchuk spoke at length at Wednesday's meeting to defend herself, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy that she began enforcing department policies.
She said she enforced policies about monitoring employee computers and about employees informing their supervisors of their whereabouts for safety purposes. Regarding the comment about an employee's license being on the line, Osadchuk said some employees had not made case notes for months, which put their social work licenses at risk.
She said she has an open door policy with employees and never heard about any staff having panic attacks or vomiting before work. She said she contacted one former employee's new supervisor along with Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer because that employee was "trashing" the Human Service Zone to other agencies, and she found it unprofessional.
Osadchuk said that no other human service zone directors in the state are being investigated and that what she's being accused of is currently being done to her by the state. She said that she checked staff computers in 2013 because employees were sending slanderous messages about her and she wanted to see if it was being done on work time and on work computers. Her computer has been monitored since January, though she doesn't know by whom, she told the zone board.
When she began her job as social services director in 2013, Osadchuk said, supervisors felt powerless because they had previously not been able to enforce policy with employees.
"We had policies," Osadchuk said. "I just said we're going to enforce them, and the board wanted me to do that."
Osadchuk also decried social media harassment she said she has received, and what she said was a "harassing" email sent to a county commissioner earlier Wednesday.
"We're all better than this," Osadchuk said.
Differing opinions
Osadchuk suggested implementing a countywide workplace environment survey and creating an employee group to discuss department morale.
Several board members, along with Osadchuk, said they had concerns about how the investigation was conducted. Osadchuk said most current employees don't have complaints and they weren't interviewed. Some zone board members said the investigation did not tell them definitively if a hostile work environment existed.
"To me, an investigation would be to find the truth," Peluso said. "It was numerous times where the word 'heard' was used. Wouldn't an investigation lead to finding out if what you heard was actually true?"
Zone Board Chairman Jerry Woodcox said all employees with complaints against Osadchuk had previously been put on performance improvement plans and that the investigator did not ask for those records.
"If you get bad performance reviews, I would think you're going to be a disgruntled employee," Woodcox said.
Dever, who voted against hiring Osadchuk, said the report was a cause for concern and that he felt things in the zone could have been handled differently.
County Human Resources Director Pam Binder told the zone board there does not seem to be a hostile work environment in the Human Service Zone. She referenced a 2018 employee survey that reported a positive working environment. Binder also was disappointed with the investigation but said the truth probably lay between the allegations in the report and old human resources records that list no problems with Osadchuk. She was brought on to enforce policy, Binder told the board.
"Some employees may not want to be retained if they have to follow policies," Binder said.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
