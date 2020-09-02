Human Service board votes in favor of Osadchuk despite hostile work environment allegations

A witness described a "vicious cycle" in the workplace in which Osadchuk would pick on an employee until he or she quit or was let go. Multiple witnesses said they left the zone specifically because of the work environment. Witnesses described dreading work, feeling panic attacks or vomiting before work because of the stress.

Osadchuk's defense

Osadchuk spoke at length at Wednesday's meeting to defend herself, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy that she began enforcing department policies.

She said she enforced policies about monitoring employee computers and about employees informing their supervisors of their whereabouts for safety purposes. Regarding the comment about an employee's license being on the line, Osadchuk said some employees had not made case notes for months, which put their social work licenses at risk.

She said she has an open door policy with employees and never heard about any staff having panic attacks or vomiting before work. She said she contacted one former employee's new supervisor along with Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer because that employee was "trashing" the Human Service Zone to other agencies, and she found it unprofessional.