Higher ed board would grow under Measure 1

The bill ultimately set up a two-board model, each with seven members. One board would have overseen research universities and the other board would have handled the rest. Smaller universities felt they might become less important under the two-board system, Roers Jones said. The bill failed in the House.

A Senate-passed resolution that became Measure 1 on the ballot was seen as an option by legislators who disagreed with splitting the board, Roers Jones said. The proposed expansion of the board is substantial and would allow for members to be more specialized, but it might also make it more difficult for the board to build consensus and move forward, she said.

“Sometimes the bigger the board the more difficult it is to accomplish tasks,” she said. “If someone is going to have a problem with it, it’s going to be the number of board members it creates."

She prefers the two-board model presented by the House because it would allow each board a more specific focus. Without changing the focus of the board or breaking it into two groups -- one working with the research institutions and the other with the rest -- the measure "doesn't solve the problem," Roers Jones said.

"There's always going to be conflict between the two" types of institutions, she said.

