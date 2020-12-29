High-profile court cases mark 2020 North Dakota politics

Republicans grew their political control in North Dakota in 2020, but not without some stumbles along the way.
The GOP held onto all statewide offices and won 65 of 69 legislative races in the November general election. Republicans increased their supermajority in the Legislature to 80-14 in the House and 40-7 in the Senate -- the party's largest Senate hold since 1969.
But a fight started by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum over who should fill a House seat won by a deceased candidate played out in front of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, won a Bismarck-area District 8 House seat in the general election, but he had died Oct. 5 from COVID-19. He and new Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, had defeated longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, in the June primary.
District 8 Republicans appointed Delzer to the seat in November, and he was sworn in Dec. 1 after the court went against Burgum's bid to appoint a representative. Burgum and Delzer have tangled over budget issues, and the wealthy governor gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat in the primary election.
Political observers are watching how the 2021 Legislature will work with Burgum -- who won a second four-year term in 2020 -- after the District 8 election scuffles. The Legislature convenes Jan. 5 for up to 80 days.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, has said executive and legislative branch relations have been set back. During the Legislature's organizational session in early December, Pollert said "we'll see how the regular session goes."
He said the District 8 fallout will linger, "and so we need to work on those relationships."
In a meeting with the Tribune Editorial Board to outline his new two-year budget blueprint, Burgum said he is "feeling like we've got the strongest legislative relationships we've ever had." He has repeatedly disputed he has a rocky relationship with the Legislature.
Burgum's proposed $15 billion budget is the second-biggest proposed by a governor in state history.
The District 8 House case wasn't the only election dispute settled by North Dakota's Supreme Court in 2020.
Democratic-NPL insurance commissioner nominee Travisia Martin was blocked from the general election after the court found her ineligible as she hadn't lived in North Dakota for the required five years. Martin had voted in Nevada in 2016, which the Republican Party used to bring its case against her. Incumbent Republican Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread won a second term unopposed.
North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party also lost a subsequent Supreme Court case to replace Martin on the ballot. Democrats also lost another case challenging the residency of an incumbent Republican state representative.
The high court also struck an initiated constitutional measure from the November ballot. Measure 3 would have written sweeping new election processes into the state constitution, if voted upon and passed.
In other 2020 political news:
- North Dakota voters elected a new state treasurer in November. Republican Thomas Beadle, a former Fargo-area state representative, succeeds Republican Kelly Schmidt, North Dakota's longest-serving treasurer. Schmidt was first elected in 2004. Beadle takes office Jan. 1.
- State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler was arrested Feb. 26 in Mandan for drunken driving and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in March. Her plea agreement included almost a year of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, $250 in court fees and a chemical dependency evaluation to determine any recommended treatment. Baesler sought treatment after her arrest. She was reelected in November by a big margin.
- North Dakota's six-member Emergency Commission, chaired by the governor, and the Legislature's 43-member Budget Section met several times since April to divide and designate the state's $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. The money went to such items as Bank of North Dakota business aid, rental assistance, coronavirus wastewater testing and grants to the oil industry to partially reimburse the cost of fracking wells.
- More than 7,200 out of 8,500 state employees have been teleworking amid the pandemic, leading state agencies to eye lease savings in rental space.
- Legislative leaders ramped up livestreaming technology and remote capabilities with $2.64 million in CARES Act aid. The technology will give a new look to the 2021 Legislature, which also will have a mask mandate in place for everyone in its spaces.
- The Legislature's 29 interim committees undertook 47 studies, which included taking public input in Fargo and Watford City on how to use the earnings of the state's oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund. Some legislation from the two-year studies will come forth for the 2021 Legislature.
- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jon Jensen became the court's new chief justice on Jan. 1, succeeding Justice Gerald VandeWalle in the post. VandeWalle, 87, was chief justice for 27 years and chose not to seek another term due to declining energy. He remains on the court, and was hospitalized twice in August for COVID-19. Jensen won a 10-year term on the court in November, after being appointed by Burgum in 2017. Jensen was reelected as chief justice in December.
- Former U.S. Sen. Mark Andrews, R-N.D., 94, of Fargo, died Oct. 3. He served North Dakota in the U.S. House from 1963-81 and in the Senate from 1981-87.
- Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., was a front-runner for President-elect Joe Biden's pick for agriculture secretary. Biden instead chose previous Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, who served in the Obama administration.
- The state Capitol underwent a remodel to its south-side public entrance, which had been a driveway tunnel. The 2019 Legislature budgeted $2 million for the project to enclose the tunnel, to be completed before the 2021 Legislature convenes.
