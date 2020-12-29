High-profile court cases mark 2020 North Dakota politics

Republicans grew their political control in North Dakota in 2020, but not without some stumbles along the way.

The GOP held onto all statewide offices and won 65 of 69 legislative races in the November general election. Republicans increased their supermajority in the Legislature to 80-14 in the House and 40-7 in the Senate -- the party's largest Senate hold since 1969.

But a fight started by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum over who should fill a House seat won by a deceased candidate played out in front of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, won a Bismarck-area District 8 House seat in the general election, but he had died Oct. 5 from COVID-19. He and new Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, had defeated longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, in the June primary.

District 8 Republicans appointed Delzer to the seat in November, and he was sworn in Dec. 1 after the court went against Burgum's bid to appoint a representative. Burgum and Delzer have tangled over budget issues, and the wealthy governor gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat in the primary election.