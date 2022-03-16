Hanson seeks full term as Burleigh County recorder

Burleigh County Recorder Missy Hanson is running for a full term.

Hanson was appointed to the position in March 2021 after the retirement of Debbie Kroshus.

The county recorder is responsible for filing and recording documents that pertain to personal and real property. The department also is required to maintain a permanent record of documents such as deeds, mortgages, leases, easements and plats. Other duties include maintaining nonjudicial records, serving as a passport acceptance facility, issuing marriage licenses, and officiating civil marriage ceremonies.

Hanson has worked for the recorder's office for 17 years, including as the deputy county recorder. She also worked for the Ward County Recorder's Office for three years.

Hanson said she will maintain open communication to resolve issues.

"My priorities remain focused on working closely with constituents and stakeholders to address ever-changing laws and recording by providing a positive work environment that prioritizes collaboration," she said in a statement.

Go to Missy Hanson for Burleigh County Recorder on Facebook for more information.

Hanson is the only person so far to publicly announce a run for the position. County races are decided in the November general election.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.