Groups clash before North Dakota Supreme Court over Measure 3 petitions

North Dakota Voters First last month submitted petitions with signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger for ballot placement, which he approved Aug. 11.

Tim Purdon, attorney for the measure's supporters, wrote in briefs that the opponents' lawsuit "is long on partisan rhetoric and unsubstantiated allegations but is woefully short on substance." He asked that the court let voters decide the measure and called the issues at hand "narrow."

"(Opponents are) asking you to take a big step here, taking away the vote on Measure 3 after ... over 30,000 folks have signed this petition," Purdon told the court. "That's a big step, and they offer very thin gruel here."

Lawyers of the attorney general's office representing Jaeger also have asked the court to permit the measure's placement on the ballot, citing nothing irregular in the secretary's review.

"In this case, the secretary found the petitions to be sufficient, that they were in the proper form and that they passed a sufficiency test and felt that it was not within his discretion to reject these petitions," Assistant Attorney General David Phillips told the court.

The Supreme Court took the case under advisement.

Two other measures are set for the Nov. 3 general election ballot, asking voters to increase the membership and terms of the State Board of Higher Education, and to involve the Legislature in approving constitutional initiatives.

