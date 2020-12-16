Governor's North Dakota Supreme Court lawsuit cost his office $12K

Gov. Doug Burgum's unsuccessful attempt to appoint a state representative to succeed a deceased candidate who prevailed in last month's general election cost his office more than $12,000.

The Tribune requested the governor's legal fees for the North Dakota Supreme Court lawsuit he filed in November to fill the Bismarck-area District 8 House seat won by David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19. The total expenditures were $12,446, nearly all for attorney fees, according to a report submitted Tuesday.

Hourly rates were $230, $250 and $350 for the three Vogel Law Firm attorneys, all of Bismarck, appointed on Nov. 12 by the attorney general to represent the governor as special assistant attorneys general in the case. Burgum asked for the appointments.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the bill will be paid from the operating expenses of the governor's office budget. The 2019 Legislature allocated about $4.5 million for the governor's office for the 2019-21 budget cycle, about $508,000 of which is for operating expenses.

Burgum sought to appoint Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the District 8 seat, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”