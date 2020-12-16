Governor's North Dakota Supreme Court lawsuit cost his office $12K

Gov. Doug Burgum's unsuccessful attempt to appoint a state representative to succeed a deceased candidate who prevailed in last month's general election cost his office more than $12,000.
The Tribune requested the governor's legal fees for the North Dakota Supreme Court lawsuit he filed in November to fill the Bismarck-area District 8 House seat won by David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19. The total expenditures were $12,446, nearly all for attorney fees, according to a report submitted Tuesday.
Hourly rates were $230, $250 and $350 for the three Vogel Law Firm attorneys, all of Bismarck, appointed on Nov. 12 by the attorney general to represent the governor as special assistant attorneys general in the case. Burgum asked for the appointments.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the bill will be paid from the operating expenses of the governor's office budget. The 2019 Legislature allocated about $4.5 million for the governor's office for the 2019-21 budget cycle, about $508,000 of which is for operating expenses.
Burgum sought to appoint Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the District 8 seat, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”
Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem called Burgum's court case "a waste of taxpayer dollars and time." North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general represented the Legislature and the secretary of state and argued for district Republicans to make an appointment. He issued an opinion on the matter in October, weeks before the governor went to court.
The Supreme Court ruled Nov. 24 that "the Governor does not have statutory or constitutional authority to make an appointment to fill the vacancy in this case. He has not established a clear legal right to performance of the acts he seeks."
Before oral arguments in the case, District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee appointed longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, to the seat. He chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee and has clashed with the second-term Republican governor over budget issues.
Andahl and new Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, had defeated Delzer in the June primary. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, gave more than $1.8 million of his own money to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat.
Delzer was sworn in Dec. 1 with newly elected state lawmakers during the Legislature's three-day organizational session. Several state representatives applauded when the House chief clerk read Delzer's name aloud from a list of appointed members before the oath of office.
Democrats also fought for the seat, arguing for third-place vote-getter Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, who won 11% of the vote. A district court case has been filed, seeking to seat her. No proceedings have been scheduled in the case.
The Supreme Court case was the second one involving Burgum and the Legislature. In 2018, the high court heard and resolved disputes of executive and legislative authority in the governor's veto powers and provisions set by lawmakers in several budget bills.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
