Governor sues over Bismarck-area House seat

Democrats have been consulting with attorneys about a way forward.

"It's our position that after his untimely death, David Andahl was no longer qualified to be elected, so the seat should go to Kathrin Volochenko as a qualified candidate who received the next-highest number of votes," party spokesman Alex Rohr said.

Volochenko, of Mercer, received 11% of the vote.

Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play in the fight, including Burgum's conflicts with Delzer and his one-time rivalry with Stenehjem in the 2016 gubernatorial primary, when Burgum handily defeated the attorney general for the party nomination from voters. Burgum won a second term this month with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

The Tribune reached DeWitz as he was reading the governor's filing. District party leaders are deciding their next steps, but are still planning to proceed with a meeting later this month to make an appointment to the House seat, he said.

"There may be two people Dec. 1 sitting in the seat. I don't know. We'll see," DeWitz said, referring to when state lawmakers take office.