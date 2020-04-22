Governor names new North Dakota parks chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Doug Burgum has named a U.S. Department of the Interior veteran as head of North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department.

Andrea Travnicek will begin the job by the end of May with an annual salary of $145,000. She succeeds Melissa Baker, who left in January to start as director of Virginia State Parks. Ryan Gardner, the department's West Region manager, has been interim director since January.

Travnicek is a Minot native who was recently Interior's deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management.

She also was Interior's principal deputy assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks. She also served as a senior policy advisor for natural resources for former Govs. John Hoeven and Jack Dalrymple from 2010 to 2016.

Burgum said Travnicek brings "a wealth of knowledge and experience back to North Dakota."

“Under her guidance, the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to enhance our first-rate parks system to drive tourism, improve quality of life and attract and retain a skilled workforce for a 21st century economy," Burgum said in a statement Wednesday. "North Dakota is fortunate to welcome home one of its own."