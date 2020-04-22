Governor names new North Dakota parks chief

Gov. Doug Burgum has named a U.S. Department of the Interior veteran as head of North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department.
Andrea Travnicek will begin the job by the end of May with an annual salary of $145,000. She succeeds Melissa Baker, who left in January to start as director of Virginia State Parks. Ryan Gardner, the department's West Region manager, has been interim director since January.
Travnicek is a Minot native who was recently Interior's deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management.
She also was Interior's principal deputy assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks. She also served as a senior policy advisor for natural resources for former Govs. John Hoeven and Jack Dalrymple from 2010 to 2016.
Burgum said Travnicek brings "a wealth of knowledge and experience back to North Dakota."
“Under her guidance, the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to enhance our first-rate parks system to drive tourism, improve quality of life and attract and retain a skilled workforce for a 21st century economy," Burgum said in a statement Wednesday. "North Dakota is fortunate to welcome home one of its own."
“It’s an honor to rejoin Team ND and lead the outstanding team at the Parks and Recreation Department,” Travnicek said. “I’m grateful to Gov. Burgum for the opportunity to return to North Dakota to serve the citizens of the state I call home, and I look forward to managing our state’s incredible natural resources and recreational opportunities at our state parks.”
North Dakota's parks and recreation director serves on the State Historical Board, Little Missouri Scenic River Commission and Outdoor Heritage Fund Advisory Board.
North Dakota has 15 state parks and recreation areas. The department has about 60 full-time employees and a two-year budget of $43.03 million.
State park campgrounds are closed until May 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The department will decide by May 1 whether to open campgrounds for Memorial Day weekend.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
