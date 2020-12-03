Gov. Burgum proposes record budget to Legislature, outlines ideas for bonding, Legacy Fund

He also would use $240 million from the state's rainy day fund to help balance the 2021-23 budget, noting the fund's balance at its cap of about $727 million.

North Dakota's state revenues have managed to stay ahead of a 2019 forecast, even amid the pandemic and falling oil revenues.

"Even with these uncertainties, our comprehensive strategic planning and budgeting process reflects our belief that strategy should drive budgets, not budgets driving strategy," the governor said.

Burgum's blueprint includes a recommended $260 million Department of Health budget, which has $95 million to continue the state's pandemic response from a combination of federal and general funds. About half of that $95 million is for COVID-19 testing costs.

The 2019 Legislature set a two-year budget of $158 million for the Department of Health. New budgets take effect July 1.

Burgum also plans 2% raises for state employees in each of the next two years, costing $72 million. The money would come essentially as a pool of dollars to be awarded based on performance. State employees received raises of 2% and 2.5% in the 2019-21 budget cycle.

The budget proposal also reduces the equivalent of 91 full-time state employees.

