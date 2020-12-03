Gov. Burgum proposes record budget to Legislature, outlines ideas for bonding, Legacy Fund

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday sketched out his budget vision for the Legislature, presenting ideas for infrastructure bonding, K-12 aid and earnings of North Dakota's oil tax savings.
The Republican governor proposed a $15 billion budget, including nearly $4.8 billion in general fund money. He delivered his budget address to the Legislature on the third and final day of its organizational session, outlining a raft of proposals for everything from improving state parks, continuing the state's coronavirus response and providing raises for state employees.
"Working together and without raising taxes, we can deliver a balanced, fiscally conservative 2021-23 budget that funds our priorities, unleashes the financial power of our balance sheet to build critical infrastructure, and provides all North Dakotans with the high level of customer service they deserve and expect," Burgum said.
The governor, who begins his second term Dec. 15, plans to keep state support for K-12 education flat, using $83 million from a state school aid fund. He proposes to cut higher education spending by nearly 6%, or about $31 million. He noted changing times for higher education due to "unstoppable forces of technology, economics, demographics and culture."
"We've got a massive investment in 11 campuses. We're a Barnes & Noble model in an Amazon world. We need to take a hard look at how we innovate to stay competitive in higher education," Burgum said.
He also would use $240 million from the state's rainy day fund to help balance the 2021-23 budget, noting the fund's balance at its cap of about $727 million.
North Dakota's state revenues have managed to stay ahead of a 2019 forecast, even amid the pandemic and falling oil revenues.
"Even with these uncertainties, our comprehensive strategic planning and budgeting process reflects our belief that strategy should drive budgets, not budgets driving strategy," the governor said.
Burgum's blueprint includes a recommended $260 million Department of Health budget, which has $95 million to continue the state's pandemic response from a combination of federal and general funds. About half of that $95 million is for COVID-19 testing costs.
The 2019 Legislature set a two-year budget of $158 million for the Department of Health. New budgets take effect July 1.
Burgum also plans 2% raises for state employees in each of the next two years, costing $72 million. The money would come essentially as a pool of dollars to be awarded based on performance. State employees received raises of 2% and 2.5% in the 2019-21 budget cycle.
The budget proposal also reduces the equivalent of 91 full-time state employees.
There would be no change to state employees' health insurance plan. To shore up the state pension fund, Burgum proposes contributions by the state and employees increase by 1% in each of the next two years to achieve solvency by 2065.
The governor outlined a plan for $1.25 billion of infrastructure bonding, to be repaid with Legacy Fund earnings. His bonding plan includes $700 million to establish low-interest revolving loan funds for city and county projects, and $323 million for state and county bridges and expanding U.S. Highway 85 to four lanes in western North Dakota's oil patch.
His plan for earnings of the Legacy Fund, which is derived from oil tax revenue, would use 40% of the two-year earnings to pay back the bonds.
"With these stable and predictable Legacy Fund earnings as an assured source of repayment, interest rates on North Dakota Legacy Bonds in today’s environment will be extremely low. Communities and our economy will benefit as the infrastructure projects can move forward now," Burgum said.
His other Legacy Fund ideas would use earnings for projects that fall in the categories of economic diversification, research and development and so-called "legacy projects."
The Legislature has so far used Legacy Fund earnings to balance state budgets and to fill a shorted state school aid fund. The fund generated $455 million in earnings in the previous two-year budget cycle, and has surpassed $445 million so far in the 2019-21 period. Burgum's administration projects $989 million in earnings to generate in the next budget cycle.
Burgum's Legacy Fund earnings proposals also include:
- $27 million for unmanned aerial systems.
- $25 million for statewide cybersecurity.
- $10 million for state park improvements.
- $10 million for higher education challenge grants.
"We want to set the bar high," the governor said of his Legacy Fund earnings criteria, which include economic diversification and research and innovation.
In other proposals, the governor recommended:
- Expanding the state's Substance Use Disorder Voucher from $8 million to $17 million.
- Building a new State Hospital in Jamestown through a public-private partnership.
- Upgrading outdated technology systems, some of which date to the 1980s.
State agencies began meeting in January with the governor's office and the Office of Management and Budget in a strategy review process to plan their budgets. Burgum in May gave budget guidelines to state agencies to cut 5-15%, depending on their size.
The 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 5 for up to 80 days to write new laws and budgets for the next two years.
The 2019 Legislature, which met for 76 days, passed a record $14.7 billion overall budget, including federal money, with a $4.8 billion general fund.
