Gov. Burgum proposes $15B budget to Legislature, outlines ideas for bonding, Legacy Fund

There would be no change to state employees' health insurance plans. To shore up the state pension fund, Burgum proposes contributions by the state and employees increase by 1% in each of the next two years to achieve solvency by 2065.

North Dakota United, the statewide union that represents 11,000 teachers and public employees, appreciates the governor's commitment to K-12 education, but believes now is a good time to invest, North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta told the Tribune.

"We would like to see actually more money going into K-12 that goes to doing those things that enhance education and opportunities for teachers," he said, such as a statewide mentoring program for new teachers and enhancing salaries and benefits.

Archuleta sees "room to do better," seeing a 2% salary increase and a 1% increase for the pension fund leaving little room left for a raise for "those few that are lucky enough to get a raise."

Starting point

Republican majority leaders said Burgum's budget has a positive theme.

"He's trying to show the citizens of North Dakota some confidence. These are very uncertain times," House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, told reporters.

