Gov. Burgum proposes $15B budget to Legislature, outlines ideas for bonding, Legacy Fund

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday sketched out his budget vision for the Legislature, presenting ideas for infrastructure bonding, K-12 aid and earnings of North Dakota's oil tax savings.
The Republican governor proposed a $15 billion budget, including nearly $4.8 billion in general fund money. He delivered his budget address to the Legislature on the third and final day of its organizational session, outlining a raft of proposals for everything from improving state parks, continuing the state's coronavirus response and providing raises for state employees.
"Working together and without raising taxes, we can deliver a balanced, fiscally conservative 2021-23 budget that funds our priorities, unleashes the financial power of our balance sheet to build critical infrastructure, and provides all North Dakotans with the high level of customer service they deserve and expect," Burgum said.
The governor, who begins his second term Dec. 15, plans to keep state support for K-12 education flat, using $83 million from a state school aid fund. He proposes to cut higher education spending by nearly 6%, or about $31 million, including a $4 million cut to Bismarck State College. He noted changing times for higher education due to "unstoppable forces of technology, economics, demographics and culture."
"We've got a massive investment in 11 campuses. We're a Barnes & Noble model in an Amazon world. We need to take a hard look at how we innovate to stay competitive in higher education," Burgum said.
He also would use $240 million from the state's rainy day fund to help balance the 2021-23 budget, noting the fund has reached its cap of about $727 million.
North Dakota's state revenues have managed to stay ahead of a 2019 forecast, even amid the pandemic and falling oil revenues.
"Even with these uncertainties, our comprehensive strategic planning and budgeting process reflects our belief that strategy should drive budgets, not budgets driving strategy," the governor said.
State employees
Burgum's blueprint includes a recommended $260 million Department of Health budget, which has $95 million to continue the state's pandemic response from a combination of federal and general funds. About half of that $95 million is for COVID-19 testing.
The 2019 Legislature set a two-year budget of $158 million for the health department. New budgets take effect July 1.
Burgum also plans performance-based raises totaling 2% for state employees in each of the next two years, costing $72 million. The money would come essentially as a pool of dollars to be awarded based on performance. State employees received raises of 2% and 2.5% in the 2019-21 budget cycle.
The budget proposal also reduces the equivalent of 91 full-time state employees, which would be spread across state agencies and higher education. Burgum said the cuts would be positions that will go unfilled when people leave or retire, not layoffs.
There would be no change to state employees' health insurance plans. To shore up the state pension fund, Burgum proposes contributions by the state and employees increase by 1% in each of the next two years to achieve solvency by 2065.
North Dakota United, the statewide union that represents 11,000 teachers and public employees, appreciates the governor's commitment to K-12 education, but believes now is a good time to invest, North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta told the Tribune.
"We would like to see actually more money going into K-12 that goes to doing those things that enhance education and opportunities for teachers," he said, such as a statewide mentoring program for new teachers and enhancing salaries and benefits.
Archuleta sees "room to do better," seeing a 2% salary increase and a 1% increase for the pension fund leaving little room left for a raise for "those few that are lucky enough to get a raise."
Starting point
Republican majority leaders said Burgum's budget has a positive theme.
"He's trying to show the citizens of North Dakota some confidence. These are very uncertain times," House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, told reporters.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, called the governor's blueprint "a good budget for us to start with, and there are some details I am not aware of yet that maybe we will massage or change a little bit."
Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, said Burgum's budget has items that state Democrats have supported all along, such as infrastructure bonding.
The top Senate Democrat wanted to hear about support for child care and was concerned about the flat rate continued for K-12 education.
In a statement, the Democratic-NPL minority leaders said Burgum's budget "misses working families" but shows promise in other items.
“There’s a lot to like in the governor’s budget, including a raise for public employees, although it needs to be across the board for public workers who have risen to incredible challenges this year," House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said in a statement. "It’s great to see long-term planning for the Legacy Fund similar to the proposal we introduced to fix the legislature’s routine use of these earnings just to backfill the budget."
Legacy Fund
The governor outlined a plan for $1.25 billion of infrastructure bonding, to be repaid with Legacy Fund earnings. His bonding plan includes $700 million to establish low-interest revolving loan funds for city and county projects, and $323 million for state and county bridges and expanding U.S. Highway 85 to four lanes in western North Dakota's oil patch.
His plan for earnings of the Legacy Fund, which is derived from oil tax revenue, would use a portion of the two-year earnings to pay back the bonds.
"With these stable and predictable Legacy Fund earnings as an assured source of repayment, interest rates on North Dakota Legacy Bonds in today’s environment will be extremely low. Communities and our economy will benefit as the infrastructure projects can move forward now," Burgum said.
His other Legacy Fund ideas would use earnings for projects that fall in the categories of economic diversification, research and development and so-called "legacy projects."
The Legislature has so far used Legacy Fund earnings to balance state budgets and to fill a shorted state school aid fund. The fund generated $455 million in earnings in the previous two-year budget cycle, and has surpassed $445 million so far in the 2019-21 period. Burgum's administration projects $989 million in earnings to generate in the next budget cycle.
Burgum's Legacy Fund earnings proposals also include:
- $27 million for unmanned aerial systems
- $25 million for statewide cybersecurity
- $10 million for state park improvements
- $10 million for higher education challenge grants
"We want to set the bar high," the governor said of his Legacy Fund earnings criteria, which include economic diversification and research and innovation.
Other ideas
In other proposals, the governor recommended:
- Expanding the state's Substance Use Disorder voucher program from $8 million to $17 million.
- Building a new State Hospital in Jamestown through a public-private partnership.
- Upgrading outdated technology systems, some of which date to the 1980s.
State agencies began meeting this past January with the governor's office and the Office of Management and Budget in a strategy review process to plan their budgets. Burgum in May gave budget guidelines to state agencies to cut 5-15%, depending on their size.
Burgum's budget is the second-biggest proposed by a governor in state history, The Associated Press reported. Former Gov. Jack Dalrymple proposed a $15.7 billion budget in 2015 that eventually was whittled by lawmakers to $14.2 billion.
Burgum two years ago suggested a $14.3 billion budget that raised state spending 5% over the previous cycle. The state’s current two-year budget, including federal aid, is $14.7 billion.
The 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 5 for up to 80 days to write new laws and budgets for the next two years. Republicans control the House 80-14 and Senate 40-7.
The 2019 Legislature, which met for 76 days, passed a record $14.7 billion overall budget, including federal money, with a $4.8 billion general fund.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
