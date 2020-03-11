2 GOP newcomers endorsed over powerful, longtime North Dakota House lawmaker

Two Republican newcomers received their district party's endorsements for North Dakota House over a top state lawmaker and another new face.
District 8 Republicans endorsed David Andahl and Dave Nehring for House at the district party's convention Tuesday in Underwood, said Republican District 8 Chairman Loren DeWitz. Coming up short for endorsements were Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who is chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and candidate Bob Wheeler.
Delzer is a farmer who has served in the House from 1991 to 1992 and since 1995. He did not return two phone messages left Wednesday seeking comment.
The district party also endorsed incumbent Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, for another term. He was the sole Senate candidate.
District 8 encompasses a large area at the center of the state north and east of Bismarck.
"We are very grateful for the support of the District 8 Republican Party. We look forward to uniting together as Republicans to achieve victory in November," Nehring said in an email. He and Andahl have endorsed each other for District 8's House seats.
Nehring owns a habitat planting business. Andahl is a rancher north of Bismarck. Each has held positions on local government boards.
Wheeler, a farm and ranch employee who lives near Underwood, said he intends to proceed to the June 9 primary ballot, from which voters select nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. Only two District 8 Republicans will proceed to the November ballot.
You have free articles remaining.
"Quite honestly I still feel I'm the best man for the job," said Wheeler, who said he felt it was time to stand up for his principles and run. He called himself "100% pro-life and 100% pro-Second Amendment."
Rep. Vern Laning, R-Bismarck, is not seeking a third term for District 8 House. He is supporting Delzer.
Nehring previously said he and Andahl are not challenging Delzer specifically, but "we're challenging the status quo."
DeWitz said 162 voters attended the GOP endorsing convention in Underwood.
Democratic-NPL District 8 Chairwoman Kathrin Volochenko is seeking a House seat. She said she believes she can better represent District 8 than Delzer.
"I've been looking at his votes and his bills, and it is not reflecting our interests," she said.
Volochenko lives in Mercer and farms near Kief. This is her first run for political office. She also is running for Mercer City Council.
As her district's top Democrat, she is looking for two other candidates to round out the legislative race.
The deadline is April 6 to file for the June 9 ballot.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.