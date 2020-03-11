2 GOP newcomers endorsed over powerful, longtime North Dakota House lawmaker

Wheeler, a farm and ranch employee who lives near Underwood, said he intends to proceed to the June 9 primary ballot, from which voters select nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. Only two District 8 Republicans will proceed to the November ballot.

"Quite honestly I still feel I'm the best man for the job," said Wheeler, who said he felt it was time to stand up for his principles and run. He called himself "100% pro-life and 100% pro-Second Amendment."

Rep. Vern Laning, R-Bismarck, is not seeking a third term for District 8 House. He is supporting Delzer.

Nehring previously said he and Andahl are not challenging Delzer specifically, but "we're challenging the status quo."

DeWitz said 162 voters attended the GOP endorsing convention in Underwood.

Democratic-NPL District 8 Chairwoman Kathrin Volochenko is seeking a House seat. She said she believes she can better represent District 8 than Delzer.

"I've been looking at his votes and his bills, and it is not reflecting our interests," she said.

Volochenko lives in Mercer and farms near Kief. This is her first run for political office. She also is running for Mercer City Council.