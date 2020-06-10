GOP newcomers appear to edge out North Dakota House budget chief

“Anything is possible, considering how many ballots that were sent out (and) have not yet come in,” he said.

County canvassing boards meet Monday to certify election results.

“For some of these races, I think it’s going to be critically important for the message to be ‘Stay tuned, see what Monday brings,'" Silrum said.

Whoever advances to November will face Democrats Linda Babb and Kathrin Volochenko.

Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, is the only District 8 Senate candidate.

Delzer, a farmer, has chaired the powerful House Appropriations Committee since 2011. He has served in the House for nearly 30 years.

District 28 House

Reps. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, and Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, will face Democrat Beckie Phillips in the District 28 House race, which saw Brandenburg and Magrum endorsed but opposed to each other in the primary.

Brandenburg campaigned with former Rep. Jim Grueneich, who resigned from Jamestown's District 12 in Jamestown and moved to his hometown of Ellendale in District 28.