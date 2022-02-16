Gawrylow launches Burleigh County Commission campaign

Political consultant and lobbyist Dustin Gawrylow is running for the Burleigh County Commission, he announced Wednesday.

Gawrylow has been managing director for the North Dakota Watchdog Network since 2012 and was previously the executive director for the North Dakota Taxpayers' Association.

"My work as a taxpayer advocate over the last 13 years gives me an established and proven track record of standing up to an ever-expanding government," he said. "I know what to ask our taxpayer-funded public employee to get the real story."

Gawrylow serves on the city of Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force, which is developing a way to eliminate street maintenance special assessments, and on the Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority, which provides oversight on Renaissance Zone development projects.

He said the county commission was not on his radar until the last few months, when he had discussions with community leaders that made clear to him there is a need on the commission for someone who knows how all levels of government interact.

Gawrylow is the first to publicly announce his candidacy for the county commission. Three seats are up for grabs; commissioners serve four-year terms. The primary election is June 14. The top two vote-getters for each seat move on to the November general election.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.