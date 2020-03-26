Former state senator running for Burleigh County auditor/treasurer

People who want to run for the county auditor spot will need to gather at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to make the June ballot. The primary will determine which two candidates make the November general election, which will determine who fills the open county auditor seat. If the ballot measure passes, it will have no effect on this year's election. No candidates have yet filed with the county for the position.

Potter said he is practicing social distancing as he collects signatures. He has collected them from friends and supporters through email and Facebook. He also has nailed a petition to the maple tree in his front yard, providing a pen and hand sanitizer to passersby.

“We’re collecting signatures one and two at a time. It’s not easy, but I hope to qualify," Potter said.